Experts call for improved neonatal care to cut infant mortality in Tanzania

Arusha. Tanzania’s paediatricians have called for urgent and increased investment in neonatal care services to combat the alarming number of newborn deaths recorded annually in the country.

National statistics show that more than 2.3 million live births are recorded each year in Tanzania.

However, approximately 51,000 newborns die annually, and another 43,000 are stillborn, with over 87 percent of these deaths occurring within the first week of life.

The Paediatric Association of Tanzania (PAT) President, Dr Theopista Masenge, said that over 95 percent of these deaths are due to lack of oxygen at birth or during labour.

She was speaking on Friday, July 25, 2025, at the 2nd National Child Health and Welfare Congress, which is taking place in Arusha.

“We have identified that the absence of modern neonatal care units (NCUs) in many health facilities is a major contributing factor. Establishing these units in referral, regional, and even district hospitals would be a game-changer,” said Dr Masenge.

She stressed that such units, equipped with up-to-date technology and skilled personnel, are essential for saving thousands of newborns daily.

Held under the theme “Quality of Care: Empowering Parents to Ensure Health across Every Child’s Journey”, the conference brings together medical experts to evaluate the entire continuum of child health services from pre-pregnancy, during pregnancy, through to childbirth.

“If healthcare workers are equipped with the right knowledge, we can not only reduce newborn deaths, but also prevent long-term complications such as cerebral palsy and premature births,” she said.

Dr Masenge also raised concern over the acute shortage of paediatricians in the country.

“With over 2.3 million live births annually, Tanzania has fewer than 350,000 doctors in total, which means one doctor is potentially serving over 100,000 children, a staggering ratio,” she said.

She urged the government to ensure that every regional hospital has at least four paediatricians, and every district hospital at least one, to enhance access to and quality of care.

Responding to the concerns, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Seif Shekalaghe, acknowledged the shortage but said that efforts are underway to address the imbalance.

“It’s true that some areas are overstaffed while others are critically underserved. A redistribution and more strategic deployment of medical personnel can ease the pressure,” he said.