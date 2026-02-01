Experts: Flight attendants’ role goes beyond tea, coffee

Dar es Salaam. The public has been urged to discard the misconception that working as a flight attendant only involves serving tea and coffee, as the role entails much more than many imagine.

These remarks were made on Friday, January 30, 2026, by Special Seats MP for Zanzibar, Dr Nasra Nassor Omar, during the 14th graduation ceremony for in-flight security officers at the Precision Aviation College held in Dar es Salaam.

Representing the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) director general, Dr Omar said that besides providing refreshments, flight attendants undergo comprehensive safety training in the classroom.

“People think that being a flight attendant means only serving tea and coffee. That is not the case. These individuals have responsibilities beyond that, including providing first aid to passengers who experience health issues, because such training is mandatory,” she said.

She noted that historically, the first flight attendants were healthcare personnel, but during World War II, nurses were required to leave the profession to support war efforts.

“That is why, even today, a flight attendant must study first aid to assist anyone facing a medical problem on board,” added Dr Omar.

Based on these insights, she advised parents and guardians not to fear enrolling their children in the course, emphasising that, besides working on aircraft, graduates can also apply their training in other fields, including institutions offering first aid services.

Dr Omar, herself a former in-flight doctor, also commended Precision Aviation College for continuously contributing to professionalism in the aviation sector.

She said the institution has repeatedly been used as a model for providing high-standard services within the aviation industry, noting that it is commendable that graduates spread their expertise to others through training.

“Personally, I have no doubts about your experience. I assure parents and graduates that they did not make a mistake choosing this training centre, as in the aviation sector, it is recognised as one of the organisations adhering to international standards and quality,” she added.

Precision Aviation College Director General, Mr Patrick Mwandri, announced that a total of 37 graduates received certificates during the ceremony.

He said since the college’s inception four years ago, it has produced 287 graduates who are now serving in various aviation sectors, including rescue operations and first aid.

“These trainings are designed for personnel professionally known as in-flight security officers, whose primary duty is to ensure passengers’ safety throughout the journey, although they are also tasked with serving refreshments,” he said.

“I personally began my journey in aviation through this training, which introduced me to the industry, and today it has taken me to my current position as director general of the second-largest airline in Tanzania,” added Mr Mwandri.

Speaking on behalf of the operational unit, Captain Specioza Reymamu urged graduates to maintain discipline and continuously study, as the aviation sector is constantly evolving.

Representing the graduates, Ms Shifaa Adam said they had learned many skills during their time at the college and promised to become good ambassadors wherever they go, contributing to making Tanzania a top destination for in-flight services and the broader aviation sector.