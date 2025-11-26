Experts: Funding gaps threaten skills based education

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has entered a critical phase in its education reforms as it accelerates the shift towards a skills-based system, yet a growing mismatch between these ambitious goals and the funding allocated to achieve them is stirring concern.

The government is intensifying the transition under the revised Education and Training Policy 2014, Edition 2023, but questions remain over whether current investment levels can sustain the scale of transformation envisioned.

The government’s emphasis on strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) reflects a growing recognition that the country’s economic ambitions hinge on producing a labour force that is competent, innovative and ready for modern industry.

According to HakiElimu, the education sector in 2024/25 received Sh6.17 trillion, equivalent to 12.5 percent of the national budget, below both the Education Sector Development Plan III requirement of Sh6.64 trillion and the global and regional commitment of allocating at least 15–20 percent of the national budget to education.

This gap is especially concerning for TVET, a subsector that requires specialised workshops, digital equipment and highly trained instructors.

Tanzania has not met the 15 percent threshold for years, even as the sectors budget has been increasing every financial year, raising questions about whether investment levels can sustain the country’s ambitious skills agenda.

In his 2025/26 Budget Speech in May, Education Minister Prof Adolf Mkenda acknowledged both the progress and the challenges.

He stressed that the government is determined to realign teaching and training with the nation’s development priorities, remarking that the revised policy “aims at strengthening competence-based education and ensuring that young people graduate with practical and relevant skills for the labour market.”

He further noted that teacher preparation remains a central pillar of this reform, reporting that 70,657 teachers have already been trained on the new curriculum, compared to only 1,250 in 2021/22.

Prof Mkenda insisted that this rapid improvement “reflects the seriousness with which the government is implementing education reforms,” but also admitted that the system must “keep pace with technological change and labour market demands.”

According to the ministry, these reforms are intended to “promote a seamless progression for learners and ensure the quality and relevance of vocational and technical training.”

Yet Tanzania’s challenges echo broader African realities. The African Centre for Economic Transformation (ACET)’s new report; Building TVET Systems for Economic Transformation, reveals that across the continent, TVET systems face chronic underfunding, outdated equipment and limited private-sector participation.

The report bluntly states that “there is a widespread shortage of modern training equipment across institutions, resulting in inadequate practical exposure for trainees.”

It also emphasises that many instructors lack opportunities to update their skills, noting that “over 60 percent of surveyed centres across Africa reported shortages of trainers with relevant industrial experience.”

The ACET report further makes a fundamental warning.

that resonates directly with Tanzania’s situation: “Without adequate and predictable funding, reforms in TVET remain largely aspirational, unable to achieve the transformation needed for economic growth.”

This line encapsulates the tension between policy ambition and financial reality.

Experts argue that to meet its goals, Tanzania must rethink its financing and governance model for vocational training.

Education policy analyst Dr Edna Mbwana said yesterday that the government must treat TVET as a strategic investment rather than a budgetary burden.

“We cannot industrialise without technicians, artisans and digitally skilled youth. TVET needs consistent, ring-fenced financing, not annual fluctuations,” she explains.

She added that high-quality TVET centres require modern machinery, continuous instructor development and strong industry partnerships — elements that cannot be achieved through underfunding.

Industry stakeholders echo similar concerns. A senior official from the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI), Thomas Mmari, speaking on TVET reform, said: “Employers are ready to support the new direction, but training centres must reflect real workplace environments. That requires technology, equipment and trainers who understand current industrial standards.”

He emphasised that companies are increasingly looking for graduates who can contribute immediately on the production floor, particularly in manufacturing, logistics and digital services.

Social perception remains another barrier. The ACET report notes that “TVET continues to be seen as a second-choice pathway,” especially among girls, who face additional hurdles such as limited mentorship and inadequate school facilities.

In Tanzania, this stigma still influences career choices, and experts argue that a national campaign is needed to elevate the status of vocational skills.