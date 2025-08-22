Government outlines relevant skills for out-of-school young people

Dar es Salaam. The Commissioner for Education, Dr Lyabwene Mtahabwa, has emphasised the urgent need to equip out-of-school adolescents with relevant skills to help them navigate today’s rapidly evolving world.

Speaking during a national dialogue on the “Need for Relevant Skills for Out-of-School Adolescents,” Dr Mtahabwa outlined six key requirements necessary for young people to meet global demands and contribute meaningfully to Tanzania’s development.

Dr Mtahabwa stressed that non-formal education must evolve beyond its traditional focus. “In the past, non-formal education emphasised skills like agriculture and livestock keeping. Today, it must also include parenting skills, environmental awareness, digital literacy, and understanding mental health,” he said.

He noted that raising informed generations in the digital age means addressing issues like misinformation, climate change, and sustainable agriculture.

“Adolescents need to be familiar with clean energy sources and organic farming practices to protect our environment and health,” he added. Dr Mtahabwa underlined the importance of technological awareness. “We live in an interconnected world. Out-of-school adolescents must stay updated or risk being left behind,” he cautioned.

He also highlighted civic education and mental health awareness as foundational elements to strengthen individual resilience and foster national unity.

The Commissioner revealed that Tanzania’s ongoing education reforms, aligned with national policy, are shifting toward a more inclusive and skill-based approach. “The system now embraces both formal and non-formal pathways, supporting lifelong learning and adaptability.

These reforms have already seen over 13,000 youth who dropped out of school join non-formal education programs,” he stated.

To further bridge education gaps, the government is establishing community-based colleges aimed at empowering youth with special needs.

“Young people must understand their place in society and identify available opportunities,” Dr Mtahabwa urged. “Whether through small-scale industries, entrepreneurship, or government-funded loans, youth must be proactive in shaping their futures.”

At the same event, UNICEF Chief of Education, Simone Vis, echoed the call for a broader view of education. “Traditional academic learning alone is not sufficient. Adolescents and youth need practical, transferable, and digital skills,” she said.

“They also need life skills, interpersonal abilities, critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, and communication skills to succeed in the workplace and as responsible citizens.”

Vis highlighted the eposa initiative, which demonstrates the power of skills development when aligned with market realities and community needs.

She emphasized three priorities to make this vision a reality: the alignment of skills training with national development strategies, ensuring that what young people learn today prepares them for tomorrow’s Tanzania; further partnerships for skills development; and a call for stronger collaboration between the government, private sector, civil society, and development partners to build a sustainable skills ecosystem.

Youth participation must not only benefit from skills initiatives; they must also help shape them. Their energy and ideas are vital to making programs effective. “Addressing the skill needs of adolescents is not just about employability,” Vis said.