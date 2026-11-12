TPDC holds the licences, who shares the risk?

Tanzania has announced its first gas discovery in more than a decade, licensed over 4 exploration blocks to the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) alone, and handed it the operation of the Songo Songo field. Together, these moves change the state's role upstream. It is no longer only the landlord collecting rent and a minority share. It is becoming the operator.

Being an operator means carrying the capital and the risk of spending money searching only to find nothing, managing contractors and safety, and deciding when to bring in a partner and on what terms. The legal question was settled in 2015, when the Petroleum Act gave the national oil company the exclusive right to hold petroleum rights and made private companies partners through it. The commercial question is only now being asked.

My answer is that this is the right move, provided the state is deliberate about which risks it keeps and which it shares.

The map makes clear that the four blocks carry different risks. Mnazi Bay North and West Songo Songo lie near producing fields, processing plants and pipelines. Any gas discovered there can use infrastructure already built and paid for, serving an established market. These are the blocks where a national oil company can most reasonably operate alone: the path from discovery to revenue is short.

Eyasi Wembere is the opposite. It is a frontier area of roughly 5,800 square kilometres spread across five regions, with no pipeline, no plant and no proven find. That is exactly where a partner's balance sheet and experience are worth more than the share given up.

TPDC already has a template. In 2024 it doubled its stake in the Mnazi Bay licence to 40 percent for $23.6 million, under an agreement that gave it decision-making rights and placed its staff inside the operator, Maurel & Prom. The partner kept day-to-day operations, TPDC built capability, and the partnership has now produced the discovery. That is how a national oil company learns to operate without betting its balance sheet on every venture.

There are three risks that deserve to be named.

The first is the numbers. The government has announced 223 billion cubic feet. The operator's preliminary estimate is about 200 billion cubic feet gross, and it has not classified that figure as a reserve. Partners and lenders price only what is independently certified. When the state is both the operator and the source of the figures, independent certification becomes more important, not less.

The second is Songo Songo. TPDC is taking over a field that has produced for two decades and, by its departing operator's account, supplies about half of the country's daily gas output, while the exit remains before an arbitral tribunal and a competition tribunal. Running a mature field reliably is a different task from searching for new ones. Engineers and cash must not be drawn from the field that keeps the lights on to fund new blocks.

The third is the signal to private capital, and here I speak from the room. In the 2014 licensing round, I advised companies on the model production sharing agreement and the regulations that came with it. Their conclusion was consistent: the terms did not justify the risk. Half the blocks on offer drew no bids at all, and companies already exploring in Tanzania stayed away. The country's own geology was not the problem, but the contract was.

Twelve years later, no new round has been held. A fifth round of 26 blocks has been prepared and announced more than once, and the revised model agreement on which it depends still awaits Cabinet approval. In effect, the terms that kept investors out in 2014 are still the last word they have from us.

That is the context in which the market will read the TPDC licences. Every month the state licenses itself while the private round waits, investors read a preference into the delay, whether or not one exists. The remedy is not to slow TPDC down. It is to publish the revised model agreement, set a firm date for the round, and show that the terms have learned from 2014.

Tanzania does not have to choose between a strong national oil company and a competitive open round. The strongest gas economies have both. The discipline lies in deciding, block by block, where the state carries the risk alone and where it shares it, and in giving outside capital a contract worth signing.