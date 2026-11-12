Road toll: Past experiences can help us come up with smarter decisions

When a Minister makes a statement on a topic that is close to your heart, you certainly take close note, since that is an indicator of what is expected to be implemented by the government in the near future.

In this submission we look at a statement that came from the Minister for Works, who, in view of the high cost of constructing and maintaining roads, made it known that the government was pondering introducing physical road and bridge tolls. This came when there is discourse in many quarters, about the sustainable financing of development infrastructure.

Road tolls are not a new invention, and there is some experience to learn from. They are also taunted very much as a way of attracting capital from the private sector, to invest in highways and recoup their investment by harnessing income from road tolls. The investors would have negotiated a concession from the government allowing them to invest in infrastructure and to charge tolls over a number of years to recoup (with profit), their investment.

Tolls were first introduced in Tanzania in 1985, after Parliament had passed the Roads Tolls Act of 1985 (taking effect on January 1, 1986), establishing physical toll stations along major public highways. Motorists had to stop at designated stations to pay cash or present toll coupons, if they had already paid elsewhere.

Infrastructure, such as toll booths, office and residential buildings, was constructed to support this move; and indeed, there grew in the country, what could be called “toll townships”.

Six years down the road, there was an operational change. Worried about the high cost of administering road tolls, revenue leakage, and traffic movement and security considerations, the policy of physical toll booths was abandoned.

In August 1991 and August 1992, the Minister for Finance issued declarations establishing dedicated road funds financed primarily by a levy on petrol and diesel rather than roadside collection. Physical tollbooths (toll townships) were, thus, dismantled during this transition. The tolls continued to be charged, but in the form of fuel levy.

Opened in 2016 in Dar es Salaam, the Nyerere Bridge is the only active physical toll structure in Tanzania, and there is political pressure, especially from the people of Kigamboni, to have the policy of physical collection of tolls abandoned, although it is highly unlikely that this would be realised. The transition from physical tolls to fuel levy, received legal formalisation in 1998. Parliament passed the Roads Tolls (Amendment) (No. 2) Act of 1998, creating the Roads Fund Board and codifying the system under what is now the Roads and Fuel Tolls Act (Cap. 220). Every motorist continues to pay “road and fuel tolls” automatically at the fuel dispensing pump.

The Road Fund Board funds the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), which was officially established on 1 July 2000, through Government Gazette Notice No. 293 of 2000 under Section 3(1) of the Executive Agencies Act No. 30 of 1997. TANROADS and TARURA also receive funding from central government budget allocations, development partners, and private sector concessions.

As pointed out above, the Roads Fund, managed by the Roads Fund Board (RFB), is the primary source of money for road maintenance. It collects revenue from fuel levies, foreign vehicle transit charges, overloading fees (weigh bridges), and parking fees.

Originally, the Road Fund was ring-fenced so that its proceeds were channeled to funding only road maintenance and construction. This fence seems to have been breached at one time but, under reforms introduced in the 2026/27 financial year, 70 percent of specified road and fuel toll collections are channelled directly to the Roads Fund and TARURA to speed up contractor payments.

So, if the Honourable Minister is thinking of reintroducing physical road and bridge tolls, he may want to study why the system was abandoned in the first place, but also study the unpopularity of the tolls across the Kigamboni Bridge.

In view of the fact that the fuel levy was introduced to replace physical tolls, reintroducing the latter, would mean double taxation. Given that the number of motor vehicles on the country’s roads, has grown exponentially in the past decades, reintroducing physical tolls could contribute to the problem of the now excruciating traffic jams.

Rather than think in terms of physical tolls, the Minister may want to ensure that the fence around road funds is tightened, and that, that money is channeled to road activities only.