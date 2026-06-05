Ferry International Fish Market spruced up in World Environment Day clean-up drive

Dar es Salaam. As part of activities marking World Environment Day, Oryx Gas Tanzania has undertaken a clean-up exercise at the Ferry International Fish Market here, and donated sanitation equipment to support environmental conservation efforts at the facility.

The exercise, bringing together company employees, market leaders, and traders, involved cleaning sections of the market and handing over cleaning tools, handwashing facilities as well as waste bins.

Speaking during the event on Friday, June 5, 2026, Oryx Gas Marketing and Sales Manager, Mr Shaban Fundi, said the company had chosen to mark World Environment Day by raising public awareness on environmental protection and clean energy use at the international fish market.

He said the firm believes a clean environment contributes to better health, improved community wellbeing and sustainable development, prompting the company to continue partnering with stakeholders in the ongoing cleanliness and environmental conservation initiatives.

“We joined traders at the Ferry Fish International Market to clean the environment and hand over equipment that will help sustain these efforts beyond the celebrations. Our goal is to ensure the area remains clean and safe for everyone carrying out their activities here,” said Mr Fundi.

He added that the company continues to promote the use of gas as a clean cooking energy source, noting it helps reduce reliance on firewood and charcoal, which contribute to environmental degradation.

The Ferry International Fish Market manager, Mr Suleiman Mfinanga thanked Oryx Gas for supporting efforts to improve sanitation at the facility, saying the clean-up campaign and equipment donation reflected cooperation between the private sector and the community.

He noted that the market receives large numbers of traders and customers daily, making cleanliness essential for maintaining a safe, healthy business environment there.

“Donated equipment will help us maintain cleanliness at the market and strengthen an environmental conservation culture among traders,” he said.

Trader, Ms Mwanahawa Noel, said the exercise had encouraged vendors to take part in environmental clean-up activities and ensure the market remains clean at all times.

She was supported by her colleague, Mr Shaibu Ulaya, who said Oryx’s presence at the market had generated significant benefits, not only through promoting gas use, but also by supporting cleanliness and environmental conservation efforts.