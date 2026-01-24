Final message of Chadema founder, first Bank of Tanzania Governor Mtei, to his family

Arusha. The family of Edwin Mtei, former Governor of the Bank of Tanzania and founder of Chadema party, has revealed that his final message to them was a call to love one another, cooperate, care for, and respect their elders.

The message was delivered on 12 July 2024 during the celebration of his 92nd birthday. Just 11 days later, he suffered a stroke and did not speak again until his passing on 19 January 2026, following a sudden decline in his health.

The information was shared on Saturday, 24 January 2026, by Mtei’s son, Mashinda Mtei, while presenting a brief history of his father, including his life, career, illness, and death.

Final words to family

Mashinda said that during the birthday celebration, their father strongly emphasised love and unity.

“On 12 July 2024, he urged us, and I quote: ‘Love one another, cooperate, care for, and respect your elders.’

“Eleven days later, he suffered a stroke and could not speak again. That message remains his final word to us.”

Mtei was born on 12 July 1932 in Marangu, Moshi, Kilimanjaro.

He started school at Ngaruma Lutheran Parish School before attending Native Authority Primary School (N.A Marangu) from 1945 to 1950. From 1950 to 1952, he studied at Old Moshi Secondary School and later at Tabora High School.

In 1953, he enrolled at Makerere University College, a branch of the University of London, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A) degree in 1957.

Mtei’s first employment was in 1957 with East African Tobacco, seconded to the East African Common Services Organization in Nairobi.

In September 1964, he joined the Government of Tanzania as Permanent Secretary of the Treasury. He was later appointed Deputy Governor, and in 1966, became the first Governor of the Bank of Tanzania.

In April 1974, he was appointed Secretary-General of the East African Community, serving until 1977 when he became Minister for Finance and Planning.

In December 1979, he resigned from his ministerial position due to differences with the President over economic policies. The following month, he purchased Ogaden Estate and became a coffee farmer while holding various other positions.

Character and values

“Mtei was honest, patient, and principled – qualities well known to many. He was meticulous in planning, including documenting his own history, which we have shared with you,” Mashinda said.

“He was courageous and fearless, yet gentle and loving, offering significant support to many. He never hesitated to speak the truth and always stood by his beliefs.”

Illness and passing

Mashinda said his father fell ill suddenly in 1977, losing consciousness for over a month. He was later diagnosed with prostate cancer, treated successfully, and survived (aged 65).

“Afterwards, he considered it a ‘second chance’ given by God. Fifteen years ago, he began experiencing memory loss and was later diagnosed with dementia.

“In 2021, both our parents, father and mother (Johara Hassan Marealle), contracted Covid-19. Sadly, our mother passed away. Father’s health continued to decline and in 2024 he suffered a stroke. Over time, his condition worsened until his passing.”