Fire razes Rasta factory in Buguruni Sukita area

Dar es Salaam. A large fire is still blazing, destroying a Rasta factory in the Buguruni Sukita area of Dar es Salaam.

According to witnesses, the fire started during the night leading up to Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

The Citizen reached the scene at 8:30 a.m. and found efforts to extinguish the fire ongoing, with some residents present as smoke continued to billow.

The Fire and Rescue Unit arrived at the scene and continued efforts to put out the fire.