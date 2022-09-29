First beneficiaries of free Primary school education to sit final exams

Dodoma. The first batch of beneficiaries of free education are set to complete Standard Seven next week as they sit for their Primary School Leaving Examinations.

The group was the first when the fee free education policy that kicked off in 2016.

This comes at a time when government working round the clock on how to accommodate the over one million pupils in secondary schools.

As one of the strategy the government has allocated Sh160 billion to construct class rooms that will accommodate 1.14 million who are expected to join Form One in 2023.

This was said by the Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Innocent Bashungwa, while addressing media in Dodoma on September 28.

The minister issued a 75-dayultimatum for region commissioners to make sure the construction of the classroom are completed.

He said stern action will be taken against officials whose municipals will fail to reach the desired target.

In addition, he asked the government official in all regions to closely monitor the construction of new schools through the Secondary Education Quality Improvement Programme (Sequip), so that they can be registered and receive students in January 2023.

“All the ongoing projects in your areas should be completed before or by October 2022 as I explained earlier," he said.

He directed each region to prepare and present to his office its strategy to deal with the lack of infrastructure for new students to be enrolled for the next five years.