Five die as rescue helicopter crashes on Mount Kilimanjaro

Moshi. A rescue helicopter operated by KiliMedair Aviation crashed on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, between Kibo Hut and Barafu Camp on Mount Kilimanjaro, killing all five people on board.

The Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander, Mr. Simon Maigwa, confirmed the incident, stating that the crash occurred at around 5:30 p.m. as the helicopter was en route to pick up patients associated with a tourism company, Boby Camping.

“It is true that there has been a helicopter accident involving the KiliMedair rescue company. Those who died are two foreign tourists, one guide, the pilot, and a doctor,” said the regional police chief.

Commander Maigwa identified the victims as a Zimbabwean national who was the pilot, Constantine Mazonde, a doctor, Jimmy Daniel, and a tourist guide, Innocent Mbaga.

The other victims were Czech Republic nationals, Plos David and Plosova Anna, who were tourists climbing Mount Kilimanjaro through Mikaya Tours.

“The Kilimedair company aircraft, which conducts rescue operations on Mount Kilimanjaro, crashed in the Glacier Valley area. The helicopter was carrying five people, and all of them had died,” said Commander Maigwa.

Unconfirmed reports from the scene indicate that after the helicopter crashed, it caught fire and broke apart as rescue efforts were underway.