Forbes 30 under 30: Tanzanian youth prove innovation has no limits

Dar es Salaam. For many young Tanzanians, making it onto the prestigious Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list feels like a distant dream reserved for those with extraordinary connections, deep pockets, or access to opportunities beyond reach.

Yet, it is precisely their ability to solve meaningful problems at scale and create value in often overlooked sectors that earned Tanzanians Cyprian Makongoro, Hussein Dewji, and Rosemary Kimaro a place on the 2026 Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list.

For Makongoro, the Tibalabs' founder and chief executive officer, the recognition was met with gratitude rather than excitement.

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“I immediately thought about the people who have been part of this journey; my mother, who inspired me and worked as a labour and delivery nurse, my team, mentors, partners, and the patients whose stories inspired many of the problems we chose to solve,” he told The Citizen in an exclusive interview.

Growing up in rural Tanzania, Mr Makongoro said he never imagined being named among Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30.

“This recognition feels less like a personal achievement and more like proof that where you start does not determine where your impact ends,” he said.

He said Forbes recognised not only his company, but also a way of thinking about healthcare innovation.

“Our work has focused on healthcare challenges that affect millions of people but are often underserved.

Whether it is neonatal healthcare, diagnostics, or AI-powered cardiac monitoring, the goal has always been the same: to use technology to make healthcare more proactive, accessible, and scalable,” he said.

Mr Makongoro believes real transformation happens when innovation moves from being a luxury to becoming infrastructure.

“I think Forbes saw that we are not simply building products; we are trying to rethink how healthcare can reach people before emergencies happen,” he said.

He argued that arguing that healthcare systems should not only respond once patients arrive at the hospital.

“Historically, healthcare systems have been designed to react. Someone becomes sick, then we respond.

But what if we could identify risk earlier? What if technology could detect problems before they became emergencies?” he questioned.

For him, the recognition sends a wider message that world-class innovation can be built by Africans, in Africa.

“When young people see someone from a village in Tanzania building healthcare technologies and being recognised internationally, it expands what they believe is possible for themselves,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Mr Makongoro said one of the biggest lessons he has learned is that resilience is not the absence of doubt.

“Entrepreneurship often looks glamorous from the outside, but most of the journey is invisible. It is repeated failure, difficult decisions, and long periods where nobody sees what you are building,” he said.

He urged young people not to wait for perfect conditions before acting on their ideas.

“Many people spend years waiting for money, connections, better timing, or better circumstances. The truth is that progress usually begins with imperfect action,” he said.

Mr Dewji is the Fair Deal Furniture Ltd founder and chief executive officer. He said recognition prompted reflection on his entrepreneurial journey.

“It brought me back to think about the journey, the challenges, and the many people who have contributed to building Fair Deal Furniture into what it is today,” he said.

Although furniture is often viewed as a traditional industry, Mr Dewji said he deliberately chose to approach it differently.

“When I started in this space, I noticed Tanzanian furniture companies were not focused on health-centred furniture. I realised we could become disruptors and innovators in this space,” he said.

He said the company’s focus on health-conscious furniture solutions has helped it stand out in a competitive market.

“We realised early on that the market was changing. Organisations were not just looking for chairs and desks; they were looking for a partner who could understand their needs, customise solutions, and deliver a professional experience from start to finish,” he said.

Beyond business, Mr Dewji said Fair Deal Furniture has contributed to job creation for young Tanzanians through local value addition.

He added that being named on the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list comes with a heightened sense of responsibility.

“It means being mindful that other young Tanzanians are watching, and you want to continue being a positive influence. The recognition brings visibility and, with that, responsibility to use it well,” he said.

If given a minute to speak to every young Tanzanian, Mr Dewji said his message would be simple.

“Consistency and discipline beat ambition every time. Many young people have great ideas, but the work lies in taking the first step and staying committed long enough to see results,” he said.

He also urged aspiring entrepreneurs to take advantage of Tanzania’s growing support ecosystem.

“I would advise young Tanzanians starting their entrepreneurial journey to make use of support systems that are increasing in Tanzania, with incubators and banks supporting youth and start-ups in the country,” he said.