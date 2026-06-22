Three Tanzanians make Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list

Dar es Salaam. Three young Tanzanian entrepreneurs have earned continental recognition after being named in the 2026 Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list, underscoring the country's growing influence in health technology, business and logistics.

Among those honoured is Cyprian Makongoro, 30, founder and chief executive of TibaLabs, whose work in artificial intelligence-driven healthcare solutions has attracted international attention.

Raised in Simiyu Region, Makongoro launched the company in 2016 with less than $500 after witnessing limited access to specialised healthcare services.

TibaLabs has since raised more than $2.5 million to develop technologies that help detect critical cardiac conditions early and enable remote patient monitoring.

Also recognised is Hussein Dewji, 29, founder of Fair Deal Furniture Ltd. Dewji started the company after hearing colleagues complain about back pain and fatigue caused by poorly designed office chairs while working at an insurance firm in Dar es Salaam.

His company specialises in ergonomic workspaces and serves corporate clients and non-governmental organisations across East Africa.

He was named CEO of the Year 2024 at the Top 100 CEO Awards, while Fair Deal Furniture received the Furniture Company of the Year 2025 award at the Africa Company of the Year Awards.

Completing the Tanzanian trio is Rosemary Raymond Kimaro, 28, managing director of Dianarose Logistics Company Ltd.

Following the death of her father in 2018, Kimaro took over the family business and transformed it from a locally operated enterprise into a cross-border logistics firm with a fleet of 130 vehicles serving international clients.

Her achievements have earned regional recognition, including being selected among the top seven women in logistics at the East Africa Cargo Connect Summit in 2025 and being named by Women in Management Africa among 25 women leaders making an impact.

The annual Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list celebrates young entrepreneurs, innovators and changemakers whose work is shaping the continent's future across business, technology and social development.

The recognition of the three Tanzanians highlights the growing role of the country's entrepreneurs in driving innovation and expanding Tanzania's presence on the African business landscape.

Alongside the Tanzanian trio, East Africa was represented by Kenyan entrepreneur and aerospace engineer Wanjiku Chebet Kanjumba, Signvrse founder Elly Savatia and Chandaria Foundation's Reading Reward Programme lead Nirali Chandaria, as well as Uganda's BetterLife International Organisation founder Denise Ayebare and Uganics Repellents Ltd founder Joan Rukundo Nalubega.