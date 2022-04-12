Former Speaker Ndugai finally makes first public appearance

Job Ndugai resigned as Speaker of Parliament on January 6, following a public fallout with President regarding the nation’s debt.

Dodoma. He was not in parliament during the election of the current speaker, and his whereabouts remained a matter of speculation with so many conspiracy theories circulating in social media.

Finally, the Former Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai put all the rumours to rest when he made a first public appearance on Tuesday April 12, in his constituency of Kongwa during a livestock vaccination campaign.

In his speech, Ndugai, who is yet to appear in Parliament called on scientists to work towards coming up with a vaccine for HIV/Aids, so that people can enjoy life.

Speaking in front of the pastoralists at the inauguration by Minister of Livestock Mashimba Ndaki, he said for the people of Kongwa it is a joy and a blessing that they should thank the sixth phase Government for the campaign.

The former speaker said in any case goat farming had failed in the district but the availability of vaccines is going to raise farmers’ hopes including him to invest more in goats.

"I congratulate President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Government for remembering the people of Kongwa, Honorable Minister, please send our regards to the President," said Ndugai.

Ndugai in one of his speeches had claimed that Tanzania risks being auctioned due to rising national debt.

His attempts to mend fences with the executive fell on deaf ears as his apology was not accepted.

The last time he was seen in public was when he paid a courtesy call to the President at State House in Dodoma.