Former TRA commissioner Rishade Bade returns to Finance Ministry

Dar es Salaam. Former Commissioner of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Rishade Bade has been appointed Commissioner of External Finance, Ministry of Finance and Planning, 79 months after his appointment was revoked.

Bade was one of the first civil servants to be sacked by President John Magufuli, 20 days after the head of state was sworn in on November 5, 2015.

Bade's sacking, according to a State House statement, was that as TRA chief commissioner, he had caused the Government a loss of Sh80 billion by failing to tax 349 containers imported into the country.

He was fired after the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa paid a visit to the Port of Dar es Salaam and identified several irregularities.

Recently, a photo that surfaced online showed the Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba talking to Bade, introducing him as the External Affairs Commissioner of the ministry.

In addition, Bade was among the officials who attended talks between President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the World Bank Vice President for Eastern Region, Victoria Kwakwa, held at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

Similarly, the ministry's website has named Bade as the Foreign Finance Commissioner of the Ministry of Finance and Planning, a position handed to him after Sauda Msemo was appointed by President Samia as Deputy Governor of Bank of Tanzania.

According to Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Hamad Hassan Chande it has been a few weeks since the Bade took office

He said that one who serves in that position is appointed by the minister of Finance with the blessings of President.