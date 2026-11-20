Johannesburg. Four Tanzanian women scientists have earned regional acclaim for research addressing some of the country’s most pressing challenges, providing fresh impetus to efforts aimed at increasing female participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Ms Angel Meela, Ms Dativa Pereus, Ms Grantina Modern and Ms Hope Mbelwa are among 38 researchers honoured under the 2026 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Sub-Saharan Africa programme at a ceremony held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Their research spans assistive technology for children with autism, malaria surveillance, childhood stunting and cervical cancer detection—areas with direct implications for Tanzania’s health, education and development priorities.

Their achievement goes beyond personal accolades, demonstrating the capacity of women researchers to pioneer home-grown scientific solutions while challenging barriers that deter girls and women from pursuing STEM careers.

Ms Meela, a PhD candidate at the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST), is developing an offline smartphone application that uses augmented reality to aid communication among autistic learners.

The innovation could foster more inclusive education, particularly in schools with limited specialist support.

At Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas), Ms Pereus is investigating how genomic information can be combined with epidemiological data to sharpen malaria surveillance, track transmission and evaluate interventions.

Ms Modern, a PhD researcher at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), is examining how the gut microbiome interacts with food, water and the environment to influence child growth.

Her work seeks to translate scientific evidence into a community-led growth-monitoring tool to combat stunting.

Meanwhile, Ms Mbelwa, also a PhD researcher at NM-AIST, is exploring multimodal learning approaches to cervical cancer detection to improve early disease identification.

Their recognition comes as Tanzania works to strengthen its scientific capacity amid persistent gender disparities.

Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) statistics for 2024/25 show that women accounted for 30,055 of the 80,840 students enrolled in STEM bachelor’s programmes, about 37 percent.

At postgraduate level, women comprised 2,088 of 5,409 master’s students and 290 of 858 doctoral candidates.

A 2026 report by CGIAR researchers in Tanzania underscored this gap, noting that women make up 36 percent of STEM students overall and just 10 percent in computer science degree programmes.

Speaking at the ceremony, South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, warned that higher enrolment does not automatically guarantee equal opportunity.

“Transformation must be reflected not only in who enters the national system of innovation, but in who gets to lead it,” she said, calling for sustained support from classrooms to research leadership.

She also noted that South Africa’s research and development spending stands at 0.6 percent of gross domestic product, short of its 1.5 percent target.

This resonates in Tanzania, where rising female enrolment must be matched by stronger mentorship, research funding and leadership opportunities, especially given a 2024 African Population and Health Research Centre report citing gender stereotypes and socio-cultural expectations as persistent hurdles.

Selected from over 1,000 applicants following the merger of South Africa’s national initiative with the regional scheme, the 2026 cohort receives leadership training alongside grants of €10,000 for doctoral and €15,000 for postdoctoral researchers.