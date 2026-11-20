Ms Hope Mbelwa, Ms Angella Meela, Ms Grantina Modern and Ms Dativa Pereus (from left) display awards after being recognised at the 2026 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Sub-Saharan Africa Awards in Johannesburg, South Africa. Their recognition highlights the contribution of Tanzanian women to scientific research and innovation and the importance of increasing women's participation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) PHOTO | JACOB MOSENDA
By
Jacob Mosenda
Senior Journalist with The Citizen
Mwananchi Communications Limitted