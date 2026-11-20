Zanzibar. The Zanzibar Association of Tourism Investors (ZATI) has elected four new members to its Board of Directors as the organisation seeks to strengthen private-sector participation in the growth of the archipelago's tourism industry.

The elections, held during the association's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Zanzibar, saw Ms Nafat Haroub Seif emerge as the leading candidate, followed by Ms Barbara Lexmond, Mr Alphonce Marandu Gura and Mr Richard Ashby of Shivo Tanzania.

Mr Ashby secured 47 votes in a competitive election involving 10 candidates vying for four positions on the board.

The results were officially announced on November 19, 2026, following verification of ballots cast by participating members.

In a statement, the ZATI Secretariat congratulated the newly elected directors and thanked all candidates for demonstrating their commitment to the association's leadership.

The secretariat also commended members for their participation, noting the importance of collective engagement in ensuring tourism investors maintain a strong and representative voice.

ZATI serves as an umbrella organisation for private-sector tourism investors in Zanzibar, advocating for sustainable tourism policies, improved business conditions and stronger collaboration among industry stakeholders.