France boosts trade ties with Tanzania as French-Tanzanian chamber signs MoU

Dar es Salaam. The French-Tanzanian Chamber of Commerce (FTCC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Business France, the French government agency tasked with supporting French companies abroad, in a move aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

The agreement, signed on Thursday, January 29, 2026, positions the FTCC as a key facilitator for French companies seeking to expand their operations in Tanzania.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the French Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Anne-Sophie Ave, said the partnership forms part of France’s broader commitment to supporting economic growth and foreign investment across Africa.

"We are ready. Are you?” she said, urging Tanzanian authorities to seize emerging opportunities, including the Africa Forward Summit scheduled to take place in Nairobi in May 2026, which will bring together global investors and African businesses.

Under the MoU, the FTCC will serve as a central hub for French companies seeking guidance on local regulations, market conditions and strategic opportunities. Business France, which is based in Nairobi, will coordinate support across East Africa, providing resources to French firms and assisting them to navigate Tanzania’s business environment.

Ms Ave underscored the importance of a predictable regulatory framework, noting that uncertainty and bureaucracy can discourage investment.

“Business does not like uncertainty, instability or insecurity,” she said, adding that processes related to work permits, fiscal rules and contract enforcement should be clear, consistent and timely.

The diplomat also praised French companies operating in Tanzania for their commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR). Firms such as Total, Airbus, CMA CGM and AGL, she said, are contributing not only to economic growth but also to community development through health, education and skills training initiatives.

She cited a recent donation of wheelchairs to more than 20 Tanzanian children and young adults through the Shem Shem Foundation as an example of how French companies engage beyond core business activities.

“Choosing French companies means choosing quality, integrity and social responsibility,” she said.

Ms Ave called on Tanzanian authorities and stakeholders to take concrete steps to improve the investment climate, highlighting the need for clear and stable fiscal policies, efficient administrative processes and respectful engagement with foreign investors.

Describing Africa as the “continent of the future” due to its youthful population, creativity and entrepreneurship, she said Tanzania is well positioned to attract long-term investment if reforms are effectively implemented.

She encouraged the government to make strong commitments at the upcoming Africa Forward Summit to demonstrate its determination to improve the business environment and attract foreign capital.

Founded five years ago, the FTCC has grown to 98 members, making it the largest bilateral chamber of commerce in Tanzania. The Chamber has supported both the economic service of the French Embassy and individual companies seeking to invest in the country.

With the signing of the MoU, the FTCC is now formally recognised as a facilitator and adviser to French investors, strengthening its role as a bridge between France and Tanzania.

The partnership between the FTCC and Business France signals a new phase of cooperation aimed at unlocking Tanzania’s investment potential. Ms Ave concluded her remarks by reiterating France’s readiness to support investment, while calling on Tanzania to act decisively to translate opportunities into tangible outcomes.