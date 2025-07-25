France-MUHAS in a pact to tackle global health challenges

Dar es Salaam. The French Embassy in Tanzania has pledged to revive and strengthen its long-standing cooperation with the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS), to deepen joint research, training, and cultural exchanges in the health sector.

This renewed collaboration was sparked by the first official visit of the new French Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Anne-Sophie Avé, who gave a public talk at MUHAS on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, during a special event organized by the university’s Internationalization and Convocation Unit.

Speaking during the session, the envoy emphasised France’s commitment to empowering youth through education and research.

“University is where intelligence is. If we work with universities, learn from them, and exchange knowledge through capacity building, we become closer and build a shared future,” she said.

She noted that France sees universities like MUHAS as key partners in tackling global health challenges, particularly those related to tropical diseases and climate-related health threats that are less common in Europe.

“You know about malaria. We don’t have cases in France, so we may not even recognize it early. But a doctor in Tanzania would suspect it immediately,” she explained.

“Some people die of malaria in Europe because we are not used to it. So, working with you means learning about diseases we don't normally deal with and how to treat them in different environments,” she added.

France and MUHAS already have an established relationship through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Bordeaux, one of France’s top medical universities.

“Bordeaux has integrated both medicine and social sciences, meaning their approach to patient care is more holistic. It makes sense that they work closely with MUHAS, and I want to make sure we revive and expand this partnership,” said Ambassador Avé.

She proposed more joint projects, research collaborations, and student exchange programs to keep the partnership vibrant.

MUHAS as a research powerhouse

MUHAS, Tanzania’s premier health institution, has a long record of excellence in health education and research.

The university has collaborated with global institutions to find solutions to Africa's most pressing health challenges.

Representing the institution, Prof Emmanuel Balandya, said the partnership with France has already yielded significant outcomes.

“We’ve hosted elective French students who have studied at MUHAS and engaged in cultural activities, experiencing the beauty and richness of our country,” he said.

Prof Balandya noted that mobility and exchange programmes are critical in sharing medical knowledge and building intercultural understanding among future health professionals.

“These exchanges allow our students to interact, share experiences, and grow professionally. We appreciate the French Embassy’s continued support and look forward to new opportunities,” he said.

Despite not winning some competitive international grants, he said the university is optimistic about future joint applications with French partners, including CIRAD and Bordeaux.

France has supported several research initiatives at MUHAS, especially in the fields of infectious diseases and environmental health.

One example is the R’OHOKET project, which tackles antimicrobial resistance using a One Health Approach.

The initiative is funded by the French Embassy and is implemented not just in Tanzania, but also in Uganda, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

Another major achievement has been in the area of sickle cell disease (SCD).

“Through our Department of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, we’ve worked closely with French experts on bone marrow transplants and gene therapy,” added Prof Balandya.

“With the Embassy’s support, our Advanced Therapy Program has screened over 100 children with SCD. 14 of them, who were at high risk of stroke, received urgent medical care,” added the professor.

MUHAS has also maintained strong ties with France on environmental health initiatives.

The Department of Environmental and Occupational Health continues to engage with French researchers on issues such as climate change and pesticide exposure.

A landmark 2021 agreement brought together MUHAS and several top French institutions, including the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), the French School of Advanced Studies in Social Sciences (EHESS), and the French Institute for Medical Research (INSERM). This allowed for interdisciplinary studies on the health effects of pesticides in Africa.

Both MUHAS and the French Embassy agree that the path forward should focus on expanding research, training, and mutual learning.

“We need to revive this cooperation to include more student exchanges, joint research, and new scholarships,” said Ambassador Avé. “We are ready to walk this journey with MUHAS.”