Fuel prices in Tanzania hit new record high

Motorists in Tanzania should brace for tougher times ahead as fuel prices across the country are set to hit a new record high with effect from Wednesday, April 06, 2022.

According to Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura), prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene will rise to levels never recorded before in the local market.

A litre of petrol in Dar es Salaam will cost Sh2,861 up from Sh2,540 - an increase of Sh321, whereas a litre of diesel will go for Sh2,692 from Sh2,403, also representing an increase of Sh321.

A litre of Kerosene on the other hand will retail for Sh2,682 from Sh2,208, showing a significant rise of Sh474.

In some regions such as Kagera a litre of petrol will retail for more than Sh3, 000.

The price increase has been compounded by the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war that has sent global fuel prices to the roof.

Recently, President Samia Suluhu Hassan did not mince any words when she told Tanzanians to prepare for tougher times ahead in as far as fuel prices are concerned, and further cautioned the Minister for Energy, January Makamba, and other government leaders to tell the truth regarding the high cost of living that is about to hit the country, a burden which she said cannot be solely carried by the government.

The President consequently ordered for the reinstatement of the Sh100 levy on fuel that was scrapped as a measure to cushion the adverse impact of the high fuel prices on citizens.

Apart from fuel, Tanzanians are now feeling the pinch of skyrocketing prices of essential goods such as sugar and cooking oil