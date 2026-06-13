Germany grants €8 million to strengthen East Africa’s defences against Ebola, Mpox

Arusha. The government of Germany has provided a €8 million grant (more than Sh24.2 billion) to support the East African Community (EAC) in strengthening its capacity to prevent and respond to Ebola, and Mpox outbreaks as well as other infectious diseases across member states.

The funding, channelled through the German Development Bank (KfW), is aimed at reinforcing regional health security systems, expanding laboratory capacity and improving surveillance, and emergency response mechanisms for disease outbreaks within the region.

Speaking in Arusha on Friday, June 12, 2026, during the signing of the cooperation agreement, the East African Community Secretary General, Ambassador Stephen Mbundi, said the support reflects a partnership built on trust, solidarity, and shared responsibility in addressing persistent public health threats in the region.

“We are receiving this important support from the government of Germany to further strengthen our efforts in combating disease outbreaks and improving the delivery of health services across our region,” he said.

He added that part of the funding will support a new phase of interventions focused on enhancing outbreak preparedness, building technical expertise among health professionals, and upgrading laboratory systems in EAC partner states.

“The EAC will implement targeted interventions to strengthen early disease detection, surveillance systems and timely outbreak response capacity,” he said.

Mr Mbundi said the support will also enhance mobile laboratory services, and provide specialised training to experts, with the aim of harmonising service standards across all member countries.

He emphasised that Germany’s continued assistance reinforces the EAC’s ambition to build a self-reliant regional health system capable of responding effectively to emerging and recurring epidemics.

The Deputy Ambassador of Germany to Tanzania, Mr Manuel Mueller, said the €8 million agreement marks a new chapter in the partnership between the EAC and Germany, focusing on strengthening health security, safety, and resilience in East Africa.

He said the project aligns with the strategic objectives of the EAC Regional Network of Reference Laboratories for communicable diseases while also enhancing overall laboratory capacity in the region.

Mr Mueller noted that the EAC will implement the project in close collaboration with the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine, which has been a key technical partner since the initiative was launched.