Government adjusts Kigamboni Bridge toll fees

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Kigamboni residents are set for a big relief after the government confirmed review of toll fees charged on vehicles crossing Nyerere Bridge.

The new payment system which will allow users of the bridge to pay in bundles for daily, weekly and monthly is believed to be affordable.

A statement issued on Sunday by the office of the Kigamboni Member of Parliament, Dr Faustine Ndugulile, indicated that the new charges have been in effect from May 20.

However, the Member of Parliament for Kigamboni constituency, Dr Faustine Ndugulile said resident’s outcry were the complete removal of the levies.

The high fees were impacting on costs of living in the district and forcing prices of goods to rise in comparison to other parts of the city.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to President Samia for hearing and delivering on the public outcry on the high charges.

I also applaud the Minister for Works and Transport Prof Makame Mbarawa and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Youths, Employment & Persons with Disability) Prof Joyce Ndalichako for their cooperation,” read the Statement.

The list also applauded Permanent Secretaries Aisha Amour and Prof Jamal Ka- tundu along with the Director General of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Masha Mshomba and the entire man- agement for according the issue the importance it deserved.



Along with the accolades, the statement also pointed out that the residents of Kigamboni appealed to the government to completely waive the toll charges at the Nyerere Bridge.

According to the statement, a user who will opt for the daily charges to move to and from Kigamboni will only be subjected to pay once for all trips per day. Besides, the weekly and monthly payments will be delayed for some time as the system goes through maintenance.

“From now on the indicative prices which have been outlined include motorcycles famously known as ‘bodaboda’ will be charged Sh300 per trip and Sh500/ per day and Sh2, 000 weekly and Sh5, 000 monthly,” he said

Before new charges, bodaboda was paying Sh600 for every trip that a charge that raised many complaints.

However, three-wheeled motorbikes commonly known as Bajaj will be paying Sh500 per trip, Sh3, 000 per day, Sh10, 000 weekly and Sh20, 000 monthly these charges will also include rickshaw and carts.

Saloon cars will be charged Sh1, 500, per trip Sh2, 500 daily, Sh12, 000 weekly and Sh35, 000 monthly. Before the new charges small vehicles would pay Sh1, 500 per trip.

Before new charges, for instance, a commuter bus was paying Sh5000 to cross the bridge, meaning that if the commuter crosses 20 times a day it pays a total fee of Sh100,000, which is Sh3 million per month.

Late last year, President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed that charges on vehicles crossing Nyerere Bridge be reviewed.

She pledged the ministry to work on public outcry over high fees on vehicles and motorcycles using the 680-metre Kigamboni Bridge.

The state-of-the-art Bridge which links Dar es Salaam city with Kigamboni was operational effective from May 2016.

Since then, the residents have been complaining over high fees, which are claimed to increase theb cost of living for the Kigamboni residents.

In the course, President Samia responded to the concerns by ordering the review of the fees.