Government connects 222 public health facilities to digital records system

Dar es Salaam. The government has connected 222 public health facilities to an integrated electronic medical records (EMR) system designed to improve access to patients’ medical histories, streamline referrals and strengthen healthcare delivery across different levels of care.

The ministry of Health said the system, introduced in October 2025, has improved the exchange of clinical information between facilities, enabling authorised healthcare workers to access relevant patient records and make more informed treatment decisions.

“The key achievements include improved interoperability, standardised electronic patient records and more efficient sharing of patient information across facilities and levels of care,” the ministry said in responses to questions from The Citizen.

The connected facilities include district hospitals, regional referral hospitals, zonal hospitals, specialised hospitals and national hospitals, marking progress towards a more integrated digital health system. The platform uses the Health Data Universal Application Programming Interface (HDU API) to securely consolidate and exchange patient information from connected facilities.

According to the ministry, this allows authorised healthcare workers to retrieve relevant details of a patient's medical history, including previous diagnoses, treatments, laboratory results and follow-up plans, regardless of where the patient received earlier care.

“This enables authorised users to access relevant clinical information across different facilities and levels of care, thereby supporting continuity of care while maintaining appropriate access controls, patient confidentiality and data security,” the ministry said.

The system is particularly important when patients are referred between facilities, as it enables healthcare workers to access referral notes and track cases electronically.

The ministry said the integrated system has improved continuity of care through the “secure and timely exchange of patient information,” helping to reduce the loss or duplication of records as patients move between community services, health facilities and hospitals.

Beyond referrals, clinical documentation was identified as the main process that had become more efficient since the system was introduced. Healthcare providers can retrieve patients’ medical histories and compare information from previous consultations, investigations and treatments to determine appropriate next steps.

The ministry said this helped clinicians make better-informed decisions rather than relying solely on information provided during a patient's latest visit.

The integration has also improved data quality by reducing duplicate records, incomplete documentation and data-entry errors through more standardised and timely record-keeping.

“Patient safety has improved through better access to medical histories, diagnoses, medicines and previous treatments, reducing the risk of medication errors, repeated tests and inappropriate care,” the ministry said.

The improvements, it added, supported faster clinical decisions, better coordination among healthcare providers and improved continuity and quality of care.

The benefits extend beyond individual patient treatment to health system management and planning.

At facility level, healthcare workers use integrated records to make clinical decisions, while district managers analyse aggregated data to monitor service delivery, identify disease trends and assess facility performance.

The information also helps district authorities allocate staff, medicines and other resources according to demand.

At national level, consolidated patient data supports policy development, programme planning, resource allocation and monitoring of health system performance, the ministry said.

However, several obstacles remain before the system can be fully integrated nationwide.

The ministry identified unreliable internet connectivity in remote areas as a major challenge, noting that it affects access to centralised electronic medical records systems.

Other constraints include inadequate information and communication technology infrastructure, unstable electricity supplies and shortages of computers, tablets, servers and reliable local area networks.

Incomplete interoperability between existing systems, cybersecurity threats and data-protection risks also remain concerns, alongside differences in digital literacy and adoption among healthcare workers.

The ministry said the next phase would focus on improving connectivity and power reliability, supplying the necessary equipment, completing integration between existing EMR systems and national digital health platforms, and strengthening cybersecurity and access controls.

It also plans to expand user training and mentorship while providing ongoing technical support.