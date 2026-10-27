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Government expands legal aid for prisoners and remandees

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs Dr Seif Shekalaghe (left) and his counterpart in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ali Gugu, display documents after signing an agreement on legal aid services for prisoners and remandees in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. Standing behind them are the Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Abdallah Ulega (left), and his Home Affairs counterpart, Patrobas Katambi. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited



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