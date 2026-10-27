Government expands legal aid for prisoners and remandees









Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is moving to expand access to legal aid for prisoners and remandees following an agreement between the Ministries of Constitution and Legal Affairs and Home Affairs to strengthen the provision of legal services in prisons.

The agreement aims to help inmates understand their rights, follow the progress of their cases and access legal assistance, while improving coordination among institutions involved in the delivery of legal aid.

It also promotes the use of digital systems to manage case information and improve access to justice.

The development comes three days after the Tanzania Prisons Service announced plans to introduce health insurance for prisoners and remandees to reduce medical costs and debts while improving access to healthcare in prisons. Speaking during the signing ceremony, Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs Abdallah Hamis Ulega said the partnership would strengthen coordination in providing legal aid to prisoners and remandees.

A joint action plan will outline the responsibilities of each institution and the expected outcomes, alongside measures to improve the digital management of case information.

“Justice should not impoverish a person. Prisoners and remandees have the right to equal access to justice, regardless of their economic circumstances. We therefore have a duty to oversee, coordinate and facilitate access to legal aid services in prisons,” he said.

Minister for Home Affairs Patrobas Katambi said the agreement would help prisoners and remandees understand their rights, legal procedures and the steps required in their cases.

As of May 2026, Tanzania’s prisons held 23,514 people, comprising 19,704 convicted prisoners and 3,810 remandees awaiting trial.

Commissioner General of the Tanzania Prisons Service Jeremiah Yoram Katungu said 19,511 prisoners and remandees in Dodoma, Manyara, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Ruvuma, Singida and Njombe regions had benefited from legal aid under the Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign.

He added that more than 290 personnel, including legal officers, rehabilitation officers and paralegals, had received training to improve their capacity to deliver the services.

A guide for establishing and operating legal aid desks in prisons was also launched during the ceremony to strengthen coordination and supervision.

Mr Katungu said 2,809 cases had been heard through the online court system between January 1 and September 30, 2026. A total of 84 prison facilities had equipment to facilitate the service.