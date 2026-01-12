Access to justice boosted by planned national legal aid policy

Singida. The government is in the process of formulating a National Legal Aid Policy aimed at strengthening access to legal aid services for citizens across the country, as part of broader efforts to enhance justice delivery and protect fundamental rights.

The Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Dr Juma Zuberi Homera, disclosed this over the weekend during the launch of free government-provided legal aid clinics in Singida Region.

The initiative follows a similar launch that was recently conducted in Morogoro Region and is expected to be extended to other parts of the country in phases.

Dr Homera said the legal aid clinics are designed to address a wide range of disputes, including those related to marriage, land ownership, inheritance and gender-based violence.

These services will be delivered through government institutions such as the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) and the National Identification Authority (NIDA), among others.

He explained that the forthcoming policy will place strong emphasis on alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, the establishment and effective operation of legal aid desks at council level, and enhanced collaboration with key institutions through formal agreements.

According to the minister, these measures are intended to ensure that legal disputes are resolved efficiently, affordably and closer to the people.

Other priority areas under the policy include the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to improve service delivery, updating the Register of Legal Aid Service Providers, and ensuring the effective utilisation of Government Advocates in the provision of legal aid services.

“This policy will provide a strong foundation to ensure that citizens receive legal aid services efficiently and on time,” Dr Homera said, noting that access to justice remains a cornerstone of good governance.

He emphasised that the Sixth Phase Government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan is fully committed to ensuring that all Tanzanians can access legal aid services. He added that there are plans to ensure coverage in all local government councils nationwide, so that no citizen is left behind due to geographical or financial constraints.

Dr Homera further urged citizens to make full use of the services once the clinics are rolled out in their respective regions, saying public awareness and participation are crucial to the success of the initiative.

Meanwhile, the minister commended RITA for implementing a digital system that enables the issuance of birth certificates within 48 working hours through the e-RITA platform, describing it as a significant step towards improving efficiency and public service delivery.

The Deputy Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Ms Zainab Katimba, said the Ministry has established a customer service centre, reachable via phone number 0262160360, to enable members of the public to report and follow up on cases of gender-based violence.

She noted that legal aid plays a vital role in combating gender-based violence by strengthening justice delivery systems and promoting a safe, inclusive and gender-equal society.

Ms Patricia Mpuya, Manager for the Registration of Births, Deaths, Marriages and Divorces at RITA, said the clinics also offer birth registration services, marriage and divorce education, as well as will drafting and safekeeping.

She revealed that since December 15 last year, RITA has received 122,000 birth certificate applications, with 110,000—about 91 per cent—processed within 48 working hours.