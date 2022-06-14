Government outlines steps to execute 2022/23 development plan

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government is set to take various measures which includes, strengthening its tax collection and management, responding to domestic and foreign risks which might fail the execution of its 2022/23 development plan.

The minister for finance and planning, Mwigulu Nchemba, said this while unveiling the said plan to the Parliament on Tuesday June 14, adding that: “This is done by ensuring and encouraging the use of electronic receipts.”

According to the minister, the government will also push for taxation in the informal sector by incorporating them into the formal tax system as well as strengthening and sensitizing the public on the understanding of financial sector services.

“These services include lending, investment, capital, and insurance; we will also create a conducive environment that will attract private sector both local and foreign, as well as reducing the cost of doing business,” the minister said.

According to him the government will also make sure environmental guidelines and regulations are adhered to, while intensifying the fight against corruption, and will improve its systems related to disaster prevention and response.

Nchemba added: “For the financial year 2022/23, at least 36.2 percent of the total government budget will be used for development projects, whereby the government will encourage projects implementation through a Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Eelier, the minister named the said bottlenecks to the plan as lack of funds, little appeals by the private sector when it comes to its participation in development projects, environmental degradation, climate change, cyber-crime, and corruption.