Government reduces proposed TV decoder fees

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has reduced a fee to between Sh500 and Sh2, 000 on Television decoder subscription depending on the use after discussion with the Parliamentary Budget Committee.

Before the discussion, users of digital satellite television services such as DSTV, Azam TV, Star Times, Zuku, would be paying extra charge for subscription of Sh1, 000 and Sh3, 000.

In an effort to raise government revenue, Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba proposed to introduce the fee during the 2022/23 financial year.

This was said on Monday June 27, by the Budget Committee chairman Daniel Sillo, while tabling the committee's views on the 2022 Finance Bill Act.

He said the government had proposed the Electronic and Postal Communications Act to introduce the Sh1, 000 to Sh3, 000 levy for Television decoder which will be paid through subscriptions.

“After much discussion it was clear that the levy was high," he said.

Related Tanzanians to pay more for decoder subscriptions

Advertisement

He added: The committee recommended the levy to be between Sh500 and Sh2, 000 and the government agreed with the proposal.