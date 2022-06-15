Tanzanians to pay more for decoder subscriptions

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dodoma. The government has proposed an introduction of a fee of between Sh1, 000 and Sh3, 000 on Television decoder subscription depending on the use.

This means users of digital satellite television services such as DSTV, Azam TV, Star Times, Zuku, will be required to pay an extra charge for subscription.

In an effort to raise government revenue, Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba proposed to introduce the fee during the 2022/23 financial year.

“I propose to introduce a fee of between Sh1, 000 and Sh3,000 on the Television decoder subscription depending on the use. The purpose of this measure is to increase Government revenue,” he said on Tuesday June 14.

He said the government proposes to introduce a levy of 1.5 percent on equipment used to produce, distribute, duplicate and preserve works of art, writing and other creative works such as music, films, books, photography and other forms of creative work.

“The proposed equipment is a Radio / TV set that enables recording, analogue audio recorders, analogue video recorders, CD / DVD Copier, Digital Jukebox and MP 3 Player,” said Dr Nchemba, noting that the measure would raise government revenue by Sh9.6 billion.