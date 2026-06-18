Government targets seaweed growth through tax relief and innovation

Dar es Salaam. The government has unveiled six key priorities aimed at unlocking the potential of Tanzania’s seaweed industry, positioning the sector as a driver of economic growth, job creation and the country’s Blue Economy agenda.

The priorities include tax relief on essential seaweed farming inputs, protection of long-term investors, increased support for farmers, promotion of value addition, investment in research and technology, and sustainable Blue Economy initiatives.

Speaking at the Sixth Seaweed4Health Conference held under the theme “Seaweed for Health”, Director of Aquaculture in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Madalla Naziel, said Tanzania still has considerable untapped potential to expand seaweed production and strengthen its position in regional and international markets.

Mr Naziel, who represented the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Bashiru Ally, said the government views seaweed as a strategic resource capable of improving livelihoods, boosting nutrition, generating foreign exchange earnings and strengthening climate resilience.

To reduce production costs and improve competitiveness, the government plans to engage relevant authorities on possible tax exemptions for key farming inputs, including boats, ropes, floats and drying equipment.

The government also pledged to strengthen extension services, technical training and climate-resilient farming techniques to improve productivity and farmers’ incomes.

“Value addition remains critical if we are to create more jobs, increase export revenues and maximise the benefits of this resource within our economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, C-Weed Mwani director Mr Murtaza Fazal said innovation and improved infrastructure would be critical to unlocking the industry’s growth potential.