Zanzibar contract farming project seeks to boost seaweed farmers’ incomes

Dar es Salaam. At least 200 seaweed farmers from Zanzibar are set to benefit from a new contract farming initiative designed to increase production, improve market access and strengthen the Isles’ growing blue economy.

The project, being implemented at Uzi and Muungoni localities by Maisha Bora Foundation with support from The Big Heart Foundation under the Seaweed Social Enterprise Project (SESEP), officially entered its implementation phase this week.

The initiative seeks to improve livelihoods for small-scale seaweed farmers by addressing long-standing challenges in production, access to inputs and unreliable markets.

According to a statement issued by the foundation on May 9, 2026, women account for the majority of beneficiaries, with 175 women representing 88 percent of participants, while men make up 25 beneficiaries, equivalent to 12 percent.

The project also targets youth participation in the blue economy, with 51 beneficiaries aged between 15 and 35 years.

Under the contract farming arrangement, farmers will receive quality farming inputs, modern equipment, entrepreneurship training and technology support aimed at improving productivity and efficiency in seaweed farming.

The initiative also focuses on strengthening the seaweed value chain through post-harvest processing, value addition and improved access to domestic and international markets.

Officials said the programme is expected to reduce farmers’ dependence on middlemen and informal traders who often provide farming inputs under restrictive arrangements that lower farmers’ earnings.

Speaking on behalf of residents of Uzi Shehia, Othman Haji said the initiative had restored hope among seaweed farmers in the area.

“We are now receiving farming inputs on time and have access to reliable markets with better prices. Women, who form the majority in seaweed farming activities, will now be able to improve household incomes and family welfare,” he said.

Muungoni Sheha Mussa Mbwato said the project had also attracted growing interest among young people, who increasingly view seaweed farming as a viable business opportunity.

“We are witnessing increased production and better returns for our products. Young people now see seaweed farming as a business with a promising economic future,” he said.

The project coordinator from Zanzibar Maisha Bora Foundation, Titus Lukurazo, said the initiative was being implemented in collaboration with the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar through the Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries.

He said the programme aims to transform seaweed farming from a subsistence activity into a sustainable commercial enterprise capable of increasing household incomes and contributing significantly to Zanzibar’s blue economy.

“We are equipping farmers with tools, knowledge and market opportunities so they can transform traditional seaweed farming into profitable and sustainable businesses,” said Mr Lukurazo.

Beyond supporting individual farmers, the project is also expected to establish seaweed processing centres, strengthen distribution networks and create a National Seaweed Farmers Platform to improve coordination within the sector.

A seaweed market development fund is also planned to attract more investment into the industry.