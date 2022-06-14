Government to develop strategies for tax collection

By Janeth Nyolobi More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Government is set to develop several strategies to manage the collection of tax and non- tax revenues in an effort to boost domestic revenue collection.

Finance and Planning Minister Mwigulu Nchemba said when presenting the 2022/23 National Plan said the government will ensure traders issue receipts when selling goods and buyers should take receipts after purchasing the products.

“The government will continue to provide education to taxpayers through mass media such as television, radio, social media and seminars,” he said.

According to him, in order to identify and expose tax evaders, they will expand their tax base by identifying and registering businesses in the formal tax payment system through a door to door campaign and continue to use the Compliance Risk Management Plan.

He said, “To control smuggled goods and reduce problems related to tax evasion, the government will continue to strengthen the supervision and auditing of all cross borders by increasing cooperation between Tanzania Revenue Authorities (TRA), defense and security organs.”

He stressed that the government will build a conducive environment that will strengthen voluntary tax-payment, improving and encouraging the proper use of ICT systems including systems that will support and facilitate tax payment.

Mr Nchemba said to enhance the management capacity of good passing to neighboring the government strengthen the Electronic Cargo Tracking System, improve the business and to attract new investors, promote small and medium enterprises for sustainable economic growth that will enable to expand tax base as well as continue to manage the Government Electronic Payment Gateway – GePG to simply payment and control loss of revenues