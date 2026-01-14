Government wants planes to land at Msalato in May

Dodoma. Transport Minister Prof Makame Mbarawa has directed the contractor building Msalato International Airport (MIA) to complete work so that planes can begin landing in May.

He also instructed the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) to begin acquiring at least three fire trucks for other airports, while the five vehicles procured for MIA are expected between August and December this year.

Minister Mbarawa issued the instructions on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, after inspecting construction at the airport, located at the outskirts of Dodoma.

Construction began on April 20, 2022, and was initially scheduled for completion by April 18, 2025.

The contractors had requested an extension until February 21, 2026, but have now sought additional time to finish some areas.

The Minister said the airport costing over Sh370 billion and funded by a concessional loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) is being built by M/s Sinohydro Corporation Ltd in collaboration with M/s Beijing Sino-Aero Construction Engineering Co Ltd.

“The progress of this airport construction is not bad, but I want the finishing to reflect the true value of money. I want the airport to start receiving planes by May; there is no room for further delay,” said Mr Mbarawa.

He also ordered checks on aircraft fuel systems, noting that, globally, refuelling does not rely on vehicle-based systems.

At the passenger terminal, construction has reached 67 percent completion, while the runway and landing area are 97 percent complete.

Msalato Airport Director Clemence Jingu said the government has deployed 170 staff at the new airport, ready to operate as soon as planes begin landing.

Mr Jingu added that the airport infrastructure is largely ready, with only minor gaps remaining, including the modern refuelling area.

On fire trucks, he said the contractor has placed orders, and the waiting period is expected not to exceed October this year.

The Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) Manager Zuhura Aman said many areas under construction at the airport have reached advanced stages.