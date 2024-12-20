Govt engages Mbuyuni residents over BRT Depot project

Dar es Salaam. Kawe Member of Parliament Bishop Josephat Gwajima has addressed concerns raised by Mbuyuni residents at Kunduchi in the city regarding the construction of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) depot under Phase 4 of the Dar Rapid Transit (DART) project.

During a sensitisation meeting held on Friday, December 20, 2024, the government’s officials outlined the benefits of the project and addressed grievances from residents whose properties will be affected.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Athumani Kihamia, Chief Executive of the DART Agency, Saad Mtambule, the Kinondoni District Commissioner, Michael Urio, the Deputy Mayor of Kinondoni and Councillor for Kunduchi, as well as Bishop Gwajima.

Dr Kihamia highlighted the depot’s importance in tackling urban congestion and pollution, “This project is essential for creating a sustainable urban environment.”

Lawmaker Bishop Gwajima reminded residents of Tanzania’s land ownership policy, urging cooperation for the nation’s benefit.

Councillor Urio assured prompt compensation for those willing to vacate.

However, some residents remained skeptical. “We understand the need for development, but our compensation must be fair and timely,” one resident insisted.

Dr Kihamia promised transparency in the compensation process and ongoing dialogue to address residents' concerns.

“This project aims to improve lives, and we are committed to ensuring no one is left disadvantaged,” he said.

The meeting concluded with a call for unity, “Development requires sacrifices.”

“Let us embrace these changes for the benefit of future generations,” emphasized District Commissioner Mtambule.

The Mbuyuni depot will cover 156,000 square meters and accommodate 590 buses, enhancing the efficiency of the BRT system.

Phase 4 of the BRT project spans 30.1 kilometrer, connecting the city centre to Tegeta DAWASCO, with key routes including Bibi Titi Mohamed Road, Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road, and Bagamoyo Road.

Another branch for $97.9 million World Bank financed project extends from Mwenge to Ubungo via Sam Nujoma Road.

However, residents had expressed relocation resistance, citing concerns about inadequate compensation and disruptions to their lives.

The project will affect 114 households, with the government allocating Sh14 billion for compensation.

Mr Mtambule emphasised the government’s commitment to fair practices, “We understand your challenges and are dedicated to addressing them while advancing this transformative initiative.”

The construction has been divided into three lots with Lot 1 covering 13.5 kilometres, including Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road and Bagamoyo Road.

The Sh174.38 billion project progress stands at 9.2 percent.

Lot 2 encompasses 15.63 kilometres of Bagamoyo Road from Mwenge to Boko DAWASA, with 15.2 percent progress and a budget of Sh193.86 billion.