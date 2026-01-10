Grief in Arusha as two siblings drown in hotel swimming pool

Arusha. Grief and mourning have engulfed the family of Joachim Laizer after losing two children who drowned while swimming.

Abednego Joachim (13) and his younger brother, Ebenezer Joachim (9), drowned in a deep section of a swimming pool.

The incident occurred on January 7, 2026, at Kilimanjaro Food Hotel in the Sakina area of Arusha.

Related National Swimming exercise turns tragic as six pupils die in mud

Preliminary reports indicate that the children had been taken to the hotel by their mother for swimming.

It is further reported that she left them under the hotel’s supervision as she went out to buy school supplies.

Arusha Regional Police Commander Justine Masejo confirmed the incident on Friday, January 9, 2026, saying investigations are ongoing and a full statement will be issued later.

“It is true the incident occurred, but investigations are still underway. A comprehensive statement will be released once the inquiry is complete,” he said.

Father calls for accountability

Speaking at his home, the children’s father, Joachim Laizer, said Abednego had completed Standard Seven and was expected to join Form One this year, while Ebenezer was due to start Standard Four.

He said he suspects negligence contributed to the deaths, stressing that children should always be supervised by an adult while swimming.

“While I was attending to my father at KCMC Hospital in Moshi, I received a call informing me that my children had been overwhelmed by water while swimming and were rushed to St Joseph Hospital. I kept asking myself how children could be swimming without supervision. I was deeply shocked,” he said.

Mr Laizer said although his children cannot be brought back, he wants legal action taken against those responsible so that it serves as a lesson for other recreational facilities.

“I want the hotel owner to be held accountable, not just for our family but as a warning to others. The hotel should also put in place stronger safety measures to protect other children in the future,” he said.

Hotel and staff give differing accounts

When Mwananchi visited the hotel, a senior official who identified himself only as an operations manager confirmed the incident but denied any negligence, describing it as an accident.

“The negligence you are talking about is your claim. We have no information indicating negligence. If you need more details, you should consult the police, who are handling the matter,” he said on January 8, 2026.

However, a hotel employee who requested anonymity, quoting colleagues, claimed that while the children were swimming, one of them entered a deep section of the pool meant for adults and began to drown. The other child attempted to rescue him, and both ended up drowning.

“Normally, when children are swimming, there is a supervisor who ensures they do not go into deep areas. On that day, there was no one monitoring them, which delayed rescue efforts until it was too late,” the employee alleged.

Village leader urges thorough probe

The chairman of Kimnyaki Village, Samweli Meliyo, said the incident has shocked and saddened the community.

“Losing two children at once is a heavy blow to the family and the community. We urge security authorities to conduct thorough investigations to establish whether there was negligence, and if so, legal action should be taken,” he said.