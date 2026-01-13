Halotel hands over Subaru XT Forester to 10th anniversary campaign winner

Dar es Salaam. The winner of a Subaru XT Forester, Magdalena Nkuba, has officially received her vehicle, describing the moment as one that feels like being born anew.

Nkuba, a resident of Simiyu Region, was handed over the vehicle on January 13, 2026 by Telecommunications Company Halotel, after emerging the winner in a draw conducted last week.

The draw was part of Halotel’s 10th anniversary campaign, marking a decade of providing telecommunications services in Tanzania.

Nkuba, a farmer and a mother of several children, was announced as the winner on January 6, 2026 during a major draw supervised by the Gaming Board of Tanzania.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam after receiving the white Subaru XT Forester, Nkuba said the prize had brought her immense joy, likening it to a fresh start in life.

She said the news of her win was initially hard to believe, even after receiving a phone call informing her of the prize.

“On the day I was called and told that I had won a car, I did not believe it. I thought they were distracting me because I was working on my farm, so I ignored the first call. When they called again, I answered,” said Magdalena.

She added:

“Even when I picked up the call, I took it lightly. When they said, ‘Magdalena, you have won a Subaru car,’ I still did not believe it. Today is when I truly believe it, after receiving the car here,” she said with a broad smile as she sounded the horn in celebration.

Nkuba said she will drive the vehicle herself and has no intention of selling it or giving it to anyone else.

“I am very happy to have won this car. I know Halotel empowers its customers, and I encourage fellow Halotel users to continue using its services so that they too can win cars,” she said.

She added that 2026 has become a remarkable year for her, as the vehicle will be used by her and her family in their daily activities.

“Halotel has enabled my family and me to begin a new life after receiving this car,” she said.

Head of Customer Service, Halotel, Shabani Seif, said Nkuba won the vehicle after accumulating points through transactions and voucher purchases.

Seif said the company has planned to offer even more major prizes to its customers this year.

He explained that in October 2025, Halotel launched a three-month campaign to celebrate its 10 years of operations in Tanzania.

During the promotion, in addition to giving away a car, the company also conducted draws that produced winners of cash prizes worth Sh2 million.

Meanwhile, Seif said that over the past 10 years since it began operations, Halotel has reached 16.5 million customers nationwide.