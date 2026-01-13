Dr Migiro calls on members to rise above differences for nation

Dar es Salaam. CCM members and all Tanzanians have been urged to move beyond their differences and work together to safeguard peace and national unity for the country’s development.

The call was made on Tuesday, January 13, 2025, by the ruling party’s Secretary-General, Dr Asha Rose Migiro, while concluding her official tour of the Dar es Salaam Region.

Addressing party leaders at the close of the regional tour, Dr Migiro said the party’s policies emphasise equality among Tanzanians, a principle that forms the foundation of the Sixth Phase Government.

“The CCM membership pledge states clearly that all people are equal. Every person, regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity, religion, or race, must be given equal opportunity to participate in national development. We must stand together as a nation to safeguard peace. That is the essence of the philosophy of Work and Humanity,” said Dr Migiro.

She advised party leaders to play their critical role in managing and uniting communities at the grassroots level, building cooperation from the lowest levels to the highest, while noting the importance of party branches as the backbone of development.

On concluding her tour in Ilala, Dr Migiro said the district holds a unique position in both national and regional politics, with a special place in the country and Dar es Salaam in general, as it has produced the Speaker of Parliament, the city’s Mayor, and the deputy.

“Ilala is the commercial heart of the city and hosts key government institutions. The Magogoni State House is located in Ilala, and the city’s main commercial hub, Kariakoo, is also found here,” she added.

At the meeting, which drew hundreds of party branch delegates, activists, and leaders, CCM National Executive Committee member Mr Simba Gadafi emphasised the importance of grassroots leadership.

He said branch leaders are vital to the party’s strength and national development because they operate closest to the community.

“These branch leaders are extremely important ambassadors of the party and society because they live within the community. They know where thieves are, where criminals are, and what is happening on the ground,” he said.

Commenting on the party’s achievements in Dar es Salaam Region, Mr Gadafi said that at independence, the city had only seven secondary schools, three for girls and two for boys, and just four dispensaries.

“Currently, the country has made significant progress, with every ward now having schools and health facilities, a factor that has continued to earn CCM strong support from Dar es Salaam residents. These developments have continued to give the party victories during elections,” he said.

Addressing the meeting at Diamond Jubilee Hall, CCM Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training Mr Kenani Kihongosi, urged party leaders and members to work confidently and spread information about the government’s achievements.

He said CCM has delivered major development projects across the country and that leaders should not fear any individual or group.

“CCM has done great things in this country. We see the projects everywhere, so we are not here to act weak,” he said, urging young people not to be misled by individuals based abroad who seek to undermine national peace.

He encouraged them to support the government and report stalled projects so that appropriate action can be taken.

“Any democracy in the world must prioritise the basic needs of its people, including housing, food, and clothing. There are forms of democracy being promoted from outside that we must reject,” he said.