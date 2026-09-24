Halotel triples home internet speed without raising prices

Dar es Salaam. Halotel has tripled the speed of its Halofiber home internet service without increasing package prices, as the company moves to improve connectivity and meet growing demand for reliable internet at home.

The upgrade is aimed at enhancing customers’ internet experience and improving efficiency in the use of online services, including entertainment, education, communication and remote work.

Halofiber Head of Home Services, Fredy Ndabili, said the service was launched in 2024 and was initially available only in Dar es Salaam, but has since expanded to 22 regions across the country.

Mr Ndabili made the remarks during the launch of the upgraded service, saying the decision to increase speeds was driven by positive customer response.

“The response to this service has been very positive, and we are pleased with the way customers have embraced it. We have decided to increase the speed to provide them with an even better service,” he said.

He said the service is now available in regions including Pwani, Morogoro, Iringa, Singida, Mbeya, Dodoma, Mtwara and Kigoma, with the company continuing to expand its coverage to reach more Tanzanians.

Halotel Tanzania Director of Business Services, Abdallah Salum, said the upgrade was introduced after taking into account customers’ needs and feedback.

He said increasing internet speeds without raising prices was part of the company’s efforts to ensure customers receive improved services at the same cost.

“Our goal is to reach more Tanzanians and ensure that we provide high-quality internet services so that people at home can enjoy and use the internet without interruptions,” he said.