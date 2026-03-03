Hellen Dausen’s journey from pageantry to entrepreneurship

Dar es Salaam. When Hellen Dausen speaks about enterprise, she avoids platitudes. Her language is deliberate and structured. It reflects a transition shaped by discipline rather than spectacle.

In an interview with The Citizen, the former Miss Universe Tanzania 2010 titleholder (pictured) described her evolution from pageantry to entrepreneurship with measured clarity.

“Winning Miss Universe Tanzania taught me visibility. Entrepreneurship taught me value creation,” she said. The shift, she explained, was neither immediate nor glamorous. Pageantry is performance-driven and public-facing. Business, by contrast, is analytical and system-led. It demands patience and measurable outcomes. “The biggest mindset shift was moving from being seen to building substance,” she noted. “I had to focus less on applause and more on measurable results.”

Balancing public recognition with what she described as “a fragile business” presented early tests. Visibility brought expectations. Growth required restraint. She chose to prioritise credibility over speed. “Credibility is not built in a year. It is built through consistent execution over a decade and beyond,” she said.

That philosophy underpins her work as founder of Nuya’s Essence, a natural skincare brand grounded in African ingredients and sustainability. From inception, she opted for structure over rapid expansion.

“The temptation to expand quickly was real,” she admitted. Yet she concentrated on sustainable sourcing, quality control, disciplined branding and financial clarity. Each decision, she said, required sacrifice. “Building a profitable brand required saying no, to shortcuts, to unsustainable partnerships and to growth without foundation.”

Pricing emerged as a decisive lesson. Many entrepreneurs, she observed, underprice their products out of fear. “There is a fear of rejection,” she said. “I had to understand my value and price based on sustainability, not emotion.” For her, pricing was not merely commercial. It signalled confidence in long-term viability.

This conviction informs her recent book, The First 100 Customers, which challenges what she describes as a culture of consuming inspiration without execution.

“Many African entrepreneurs are over-inspired,” she said. “Inspiration matters. But when the real work begins, the music changes.”

She argues that founders frequently postpone seeking paying clients while refining logos, websites or brand aesthetics. That delay, she cautioned, can stall momentum. “Customers come from clarity and conversation. The first 100 customers are built through direct outreach and solving one clear problem extremely well.”

Her message is unequivocal. “Execution creates confidence. Not the other way around.”

Structured thinking remains central to her approach. “Motivation fluctuates. Strategy sustains,” she said. Businesses built solely on enthusiasm often struggle during slower periods. Strategy, she added, forces discipline. It compels founders to define their customer, clarify positioning and build systems that support growth.

Academic training reinforced that rigour. After completing an MSc in International Marketing at the University of Sussex Business School, she said her leadership perspective deepened. Exposure to mentorship and research sharpened her analysis of consumer behaviour and competitive positioning. “That shift directly impacted how I lead Nuya’s Essence,” she said. “I now assess how an African brand can compete globally, through differentiation and research-driven marketing.”

Yet she acknowledges that pageantry imparted valuable discipline. Preparation, composure and structured training were constant features behind each public appearance.

“Behind every appearance were months of preparation,” she recalled. Business, she added, operates in a similar manner. Progress often unfolds quietly through refining systems and strengthening relationships.

Criticism, she said, is inevitable in both arenas. “You must develop emotional stability. Excellence is a habit, not a mood.”

Dausen is now preparing to launch a digital platform, hellendausen.com, designed to equip small business owners with practical tools. She has observed capable women falter not from lack of ideas, but from lack of clarity and financial literacy.

“For women who want businesses that survive beyond five years, start by knowing your customer,” she advised. Focus on one core idea. Build depth before breadth.

On legacy, her perspective turns expansive yet measured. “Legacy is not about popularity,” she said. “It is about building institutions, businesses that employ people, influence standards and endure.”