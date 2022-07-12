Heslb launches loan application window for over 200,000 students

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. At least 205,000 students are set to share a total of Sh570 billion as loan fund, the Higher Education Students Loans Board (Heslb) has announced today during the launch of loan application guidelines for the academic year 2022/23.

The targeted beneficiaries for this year is an increase from 177,800 beneficiaries lent in 2021/22 where the government allocated Sh570 billion. In 2022/23 the government has allocated Sh573 billion for higher education students.

Speaking at the launch of the manual today, July 12, 2022 in Dar es Salaam, the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adolf Mkenda said out of the funds, Sh57O is loans and Sh3 billion will be provided as a scholarship grant for 500 best students in science subjects.

“All students who excelled in science subjects in the Advanced Certificate for Secondary Education Examination (ACSEE) 2022 results will be given full scholarships by the government. Qualifications and criteria will be announced by the ministry soon,” he said.

In another step, Kiswahili and Translation which was not in the group of priority subjects in the allocation of higher education loans, have been given priority.

"Just as students studying science subjects that are a priority for the nation including Physics, Chemistry and Biology, now Kiswahili and Translation officially enter that group and will be given priority during the allocation of loans," said Prof Mkenda.

This, he said, is one way to ensure that Tanzania produces more linguists for the language that has continued to gain momentum across the globe.

"We need to have professionals who can help in the spread of Kiswahili in the world, as it is the responsibility of the government to develop the language across the world. Now these students must also be well funded,” he said.

In the manual, between July 12 and 18, 2022 the guide will be officially posted on the websites; (www.heslb.go.tz) and (www.moe.go.tz) for applicants to read and understand.

July 19 to September 30, 2022, the online loan window will be open for 70 days to receive applications online. July 20 to September 30, 2022 also the implementation of educational programmes for loan applicants is expected to take place in 19 National Service camps through various platforms.