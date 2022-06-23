Hip Hop Asili festival kicks off today

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The second edition of Hip Hop Asili festival has kicked off today, the Embassy of France in Tanzania in collaboration with WePresent Tanzania has announced.

A three-day event is held at the Alliance Française Dar es Salaam from 5 Pm to midnight.

The Festival is supported by the Embassy of France in Tanzania, Alliance Française-Dar es Salaam and the US Embassy-Dar es Salaam, according to Ambassador of France to Tanzania Nabil Hajlaoui.

He said the three-day event is well designed to celebrate Hip Hop Culture in East Africa including the art of breakdancing, emceeing, graffiti, Deejaying, Beatboxing and skateboarding.

This festival is a continuation of the actions carried out by some 30 African and French Hip Hop operators last October during the New Africa-France Summit, which led to the development of a Hip Hop cooperation strategy for the African continent for the period 2022/2024.

Artists from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Congo, Ghana, Mayotte, France and the US will join other 36 upcoming artists who were selected during the Hip Hop Asili regional competitions from six regions of Mwanza, Arusha, Mbeya, Dodoma, Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar.

Hip Hop Asili Festival will tomorrow host an East Africa Break Dance Competition to get a Tanzania champion who will go to the battle of the Year 2022 in Tokyo - Japan.

On Saturday the festival will be decorated by the live performances of Octopizzo (Kenya), Tina Mweni (Kenya/Denmark), Rise up Band (Tanzania/France), Jay Moe (Tanzania), the Mc 255 (Tanzania), Mic Crenshaw (US), Lord Eyes (Tanzania) and many others.