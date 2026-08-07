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Tanzania relaxes rules to allow foreigners to take part in trading of government securities

Bank of Tanzania Governor Emmanuel Tutuba

By  Rosemary Mirondo

Business Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has opened its Treasury bills and government bonds market to all foreign investors after amending its foreign exchange regulations, marking a major step towards attracting international capital and strengthening the country's financial markets.

The changes are contained in the Foreign Exchange (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, issued under the Foreign Exchange Act through Government Notice No. 206 of 2026 and published in the Government Gazette on July 17, 2026.

Previously, only investors from the East African Community (EAC), the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and members of the Tanzanian diaspora were eligible to invest in the country's government securities.

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In a public notice, Bank of Tanzania Governor Emmanuel Tutuba said the amendments allow all non-resident investors to buy Treasury bills and government bonds issued by the Government of Tanzania, broadening access to the country's debt market.

He said the reforms form part of the central bank's strategy to deepen domestic financial markets, improve market liquidity and position Tanzania as a more competitive destination for international investment.

Under the new framework, eligible foreign investors will access the government securities market through approved Central Depository Participants (CDPs), subject to the amended regulations and other applicable legal and operational requirements.

The reforms are expected to expand the government's investor base, increase foreign capital inflows and enhance liquidity in the domestic bond market while supporting long-term financial sector development.

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