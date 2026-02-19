How Arusha gemstone trader went missing, found murdered in Dodoma

Mr Abdallah said that upon travelling to Dodoma to identify the body, they confirmed it was their father.
He added that the body bore multiple injuries from beatings, broken limbs, and gouged eyes.
“It is difficult to describe, but we found our father badly mutilated, with all limbs broken and, worst of all, his eyes gouged out,” he said.
He said the perpetrators remain unknown and urged police to conduct a thorough investigation to bring them to justice.
“We do not know who was involved. Witnesses said he was seen exercising and then left with unknown individuals. We request the police and security agencies to investigate thoroughly to identify the perpetrators, determine the motive, and ensure justice,” he said, breaking down in tears.
One Arusha gemstone trader, Mr Jerome Adam, said the killing shocked and frightened city traders because the deceased had no known disputes.
“It appears to be personal, not business-related, as it is not an ordinary death. We fear similar brutality could happen to us,” he said.
“Worse enough, we cannot identify those responsible because Banjoo had no major conflicts. We urge the police to investigate thoroughly to find those behind this incident and bring them to justice,” he said.