How business innovation is accelerating Tanzania’s shift to clean cooking

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania pushes towards its ambitious target of ensuring 80 percent of households use clean cooking energy by 2034, the private sector is increasingly stepping forward to align with the national development agenda.

On Saturday, February 14, 2024, a new partnership between TotalEnergies and Hisense signalled how corporate collaboration can dovetail with the government’s clean energy drive, championed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Speaking at the launch of the joint campaign in Dar es Salaam, TotalEnergies marketing manager, Ms Caroline Kakwezi, said the initiative, dubbed “Gesi TotalEnergies, Jiko Hisense”, was designed to support the state's push for cleaner solutions.

“Today we are very pleased to partner with Hisense to launch this major campaign, which will run until April 7, 2026, with the clear objective of supporting government efforts to promote clean cooking energy,” she said.

“As you know, the national strategy aims to ensure that by 2034, 80 percent of Tanzanians are using clean energy. TotalEnergies and Hisense have come together to reach people in their kitchens and demonstrate the importance of clean energy by offering modern stoves alongside gas solutions,” added Ms Kakwezi.

Under the campaign, customers who purchase selected Hisense cookers at discounted prices will receive a free TotalEnergies gas cylinder complete with essential accessories.

According to Ms Kakwezi, the offer is available in six outlets across Dar es Salaam, including Jamhuri, Mlimani City, Dar Village, Kunduchi, and Samora.

For Hisense, the campaign is as much about social responsibility as it is about business growth.

Hisense sales and marketing officer, Mr Oscar Edgar, said the initiative was crafted to complement the national clean energy roadmap.

“As businesses dealing in electrical appliances and energy solutions, we felt it was important to align ourselves with the government’s 2034 clean energy target,” he said.

“We believe that by bringing these products together, we will greatly benefit Tanzanians while reinforcing the importance of safe and clean cooking technologies.”

Tanzania’s clean cooking strategy has gained fresh momentum under President Hassan, who has consistently positioned clean energy as both a public health and environmental priority.

Recently, the government rolled out the National Clean Cooking Strategy (2024–2034), aiming to reduce reliance on firewood and charcoal—sources still used by the majority of households.

Hisense Sales and Marketing Officer (right) and TotalEnergies Marketing Manager, Ms Caroline Kakwezi (left), inspect an electric and gas cooker alongside a gas cylinder shortly after launching a campaign to promote clean cooking energy in Dar es Salaam. PHOTO | JACOB MOSENDA

According to official data, traditional biomass contributes significantly to deforestation and indoor air pollution, with women and children bearing the brunt of health risks linked to smoke inhalation.

By promoting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), electricity, and other modern alternatives, the government hopes to curb environmental degradation while improving household health outcomes.

Energy economist Dr Deus Ngaruko, of the University of Dar es Salaam, said partnerships such as the one between TotalEnergies and Hisense demonstrate how market forces can accelerate policy implementation.

Environmental policy analyst, Ms Neema Mwambene, agreed that such initiatives reflect a maturing business environment in Tanzania, where profitability and public interest increasingly intersect.

“In the past, corporate campaigns focused almost exclusively on sales volumes,” she noted.

“Now we are seeing companies explicitly referencing national strategies and aligning their messaging with government priorities. That is a positive shift,” added Ms Mwambene.