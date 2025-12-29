How digital transformation reshaped society, economy and politics in 2025

Dar es Salaam. Economists, technologists and media analysts say Tanzania’s digital transformation accelerated significantly in 2025, fundamentally reshaping how citizens access information, consume news, interact with institutions and express anxieties during a year marked by political transition and economic pressures.

Data from regulators and digital platforms indicate that Tanzanians are increasingly living their lives through screens, whether seeking employment, monitoring economic developments, following political events, or engaging with entertainment and social networks.

For many, the digital world has become both a window to opportunity and a lens reflecting uncertainty in a changing society.

According to the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), internet subscriptions reached 56.3 million by September 2025, raising internet penetration to 82.6 percent of the population.

This growth has been fuelled by the expansion of mobile broadband coverage into more remote and peri-urban areas, affordable data bundles and the rising adoption of smartphones across age groups.

The TCRA report also highlights that mobile communications subscriptions across voice and data services now exceed 99 million, demonstrating the extent to which connectivity has become central to daily life in Tanzania.

Fourth- and fifth-generation networks now cover most urban centres and many semi-urban districts, shrinking distances between citizens and the information they need and facilitating real-time communication.

Searching for work, prices and certainty

The digital economy has also influenced how Tanzanians seek solutions to everyday challenges. While Google has not yet released a Tanzania-specific “Year in Search 2025,” available datasets and regional indicators reveal clear patterns of online activity.

Google continues to dominate as the world’s primary search engine, responsible for over 90 percent of web queries globally and Tanzanians have increasingly relied on it to access timely and practical information.

Tanzania-focused Google search trends compiled by CEIC indicate strong interest in online employment, LinkedIn job postings, YouTube tutorials and videos, as well as queries related to unemployment conditions and travel services.

This combination reflects a dual reality: economic anxiety alongside aspirations for better livelihoods.

Globally, searches for artificial intelligence tools, conversational queries and AI assistants surged in 2025, a pattern likely mirrored in Tanzania as citizens sought to explore digital productivity and income-generating opportunities.

These tools, accessible through smartphones, offer educational content, career guidance and innovative ways to connect with markets beyond local communities.

Search activity also mirrored political interest. Aggregated Google Trends data shows that queries related to the 29 October 2025 general elections surged sharply in the weeks leading to polling day.

The spike in searches indicates heightened public engagement and uncertainty, reflecting a society closely monitoring political developments while seeking accurate information amidst competing narratives.

Short videos as refuge and newsroom

While searches reflected concern and curiosity, short videos provided both entertainment and information. TikTok and YouTube emerged as leading platforms, offering humour, music and social commentary in concise formats.

TCRA data shows that Tanzanians consumed 33.57 million gigabytes of TikTok content in a single quarter, ranking the platform as the third-highest by data consumption. TikTok has evolved from a simple entertainment app into a powerful hub for content discovery, social interaction and information sharing.

Globally, platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook remain among the most downloaded apps, while WhatsApp continues to anchor daily communication across the continent. In Tanzania, the impact of TikTok was reinforced in December 2025, when local creators were recognised at the TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa Awards for blending indigenous culture with global digital trends.

Short videos increasingly function as an informal newsroom. Court rulings, national debates, fuel price announcements and political commentary often circulate first on TikTok, WhatsApp and Instagram before reaching traditional media outlets.

This compression of the news cycle amplifies both the speed at which information spreads and the emotional response of viewers, highlighting the growing influence of digital platforms in shaping public perception.

Opportunity and risk in the digital space

Technology executive Jones Mrusha notes that the digital space played a central role in nearly every significant national event in 2025. He says the challenge lies in adapting to the rapid pace of change.

“Early adopters moved quickly to understand and take control of digital tools, while a large segment of society struggled to keep up,” Mr Mrusha explains, warning that uneven digital literacy risks widening social and economic inequalities.

In the media sector, journalists and content creators now use digital tools to produce content faster and more accurately, improving visuals, grammar and overall quality. “Public figures increasingly leverage these tools for communication and even the use of punctuation like the em dash (—) is now more common, reflecting professional standards in digital writing,” he adds.

At the same time, youths are harnessing platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram to create content, build audiences and generate income.

Emerging artificial intelligence applications also allow young users to access higher learning opportunities, including specialised courses in reinforcement learning and human feedback mechanisms.

Yet, the growth of digital platforms is not without risks. “Some individuals deliberately exploit these technologies to push false narratives, create fake images, manipulate videos and even clone voices,” Mr Mrusha warns.

The sophistication of digital misinformation makes it increasingly difficult to detect and counter, posing challenges for governance, business and civil society.

A strategic national question

Innovator and technology enthusiast Jumanne Mtambalike describes 2025 as a turning point for Tanzania’s digital evolution. He argues that digital media now plays a critical role in the social, economic and political spheres—from election campaigns and post-election discourse to digital business growth and online mobilisation.

“This is a wake-up call for decision-makers to treat the digital revolution as a strategic national priority,” Mr Mtambalike says. He points to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital platforms as transformative forces shaping power, public opinion and economic opportunity.

However, these same technologies also introduce new risks, including cybercrime, misinformation and digital espionage.

“The question is no longer whether technology will shape our future,” he adds. “The real question is whether Tanzania is prepared to govern, secure and harness it responsibly in line with national development goals and democratic values.”

Digital transformation and society

As 2025 draws to a close, Tanzania’s digital footprint reflects a society in transition: connected, information-hungry and eager for opportunity, yet mindful of potential manipulation.

Digital platforms now influence not only access to knowledge but also economic participation, political engagement and social cohesion.

Economists and digital analysts agree that the rapid adoption of smartphones, mobile data and real-time payment systems, alongside increasing literacy in digital tools, has created opportunities for citizens to engage more fully with the economy and civic life.

At the same time, the uneven pace of adoption signals the need for policies promoting digital inclusion, media literacy and cyber resilience.

How the country manages these platforms will shape the development of Tanzania’s media ecosystem, the efficiency of public services and the vibrancy of its democracy. The decisions taken today regarding regulation, education and digital infrastructure may define the country’s economic trajectory and social cohesion for years to come.

Tanzania’s experience in 2025 underscores the complex interplay between technology, opportunity and risk. It highlights both the potential of digital platforms to empower citizens and the imperative for responsible governance to mitigate threats posed by misinformation, cybercrime and inequitable access.