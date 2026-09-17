How hosting the 153rd IPU Assembly advances Tanzania Vision 2050

Arusha. Tanzania’s hosting of the 153rd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Arusha from October 5–9, 2026, marks a milestone towards achieving Tanzania Vision 2050.

The gathering at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) will bring together leaders from over 170 countries.

Over 2,000 delegates are expected, including Speakers, MPs, observers and media, making it East Africa’s largest parliamentary gathering.

Vision 2050 aims to build a prosperous, industrialised, democratic and globally competitive nation.

It prioritises inclusive growth, good governance, human capital development, infrastructure and international engagement.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan will host the assembly, advancing diplomacy and multilateral engagement.

"Tanzania is open for business, open for dialogue, and open for partnership," said President Hassan during a past event.

The summit will focus on women’s leadership, youth participation, climate change, digital transformation and sustainable development.

Arusha was selected as host because it is Tanzania’s diplomatic capital and home to the East African Community headquarters, African Court and UN offices.

Upgrades to the AICC, hotels, airport and security infrastructure are intended to ensure international standards.

The assembly is expected to boost meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

Hotels project 90 percent occupancy; airlines are adding flights, while delegate spending is expected to benefit tour operators, taxis, restaurants, craft markets and small enterprises.

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Dr Samwel Shelukindo said hosting the 153rd IPU Assembly in Arusha is more than an event; it is a step toward realising Tanzania Vision 2050.

“It will showcase our democracy, grow our economy, and connect Tanzania to the world in ways that will benefit our people for generations to come,” he said.

Head of the IPU Desk in Geneva, Ambassador Dr Hoyce Temu, said the response had been overwhelmingly positive.

"From Geneva, we have seen how the international community is responding positively to Tanzania’s leadership. The decision to bring the 153rd IPU to Arusha is a vote of confidence in the country’s leadership and in our Vision 2050," said Ambassador Temu.

"Parliaments are key to implementing the SDGs and Vision 2050. When Speakers and MPs meet in Arusha in October 2026, they will exchange laws and policies that can accelerate our development goals," added Dr Temu.

She said inquiries from member states had started flowing, noting that the assembly would open doors for cooperation in trade, climate and human rights.

“It aligns with Vision 2050’s goal of deeper global engagement," stressed Dr Temu.

Experts have described the conference as timely.

Political scientist Dr George John observed that the decision to host the 153rd IPU in Arusha sends a clear message that Tanzania values democratic institutions and wants to be seen as a centre for political dialogue.

“It aligns perfectly with Vision 2050’s pillar of good governance. When you host the world’s parliaments, you are essentially saying we believe in debate, oversight, and representation," he said.

Governance expert Dr Migani William said the assembly allows Tanzania to highlight its progress.

“When world parliaments meet here, they will see first-hand how Tanzania is managing inclusivity, gender equality and peace. That builds credibility for Vision 2050. Credibility is currency in international relations. It helps us get better deals on trade and aid," added Dr William.

Political analyst Dr Amina Issa said hosting the IPU boosts Tanzania’s image as a mediator and a stable democracy.

“This is important for attracting investment and partnerships that Vision 2050 depends on. Soft power also means narrative power. Tanzania will get to tell its own story, not have others tell it for us,” said Dr Issa.

Stakeholders in Arusha, including hotel owner Ms Mary Joseph, expressed readiness to capitalise on opportunities.

"We expect full bookings from October 5th to 9th. This is good for business. Delegates will eat in our restaurants, use taxis, and buy local crafts. It will help many families here and support Vision 2050’s goal of inclusive growth. We have trained our staff in hospitality, and we are ready," she said.

Tour guide Juma Omary said Arusha is famous for safaris to the Serengeti and Kilimanjaro, saying the world will see the region as a place for major meetings.

“This will bring more tourists even after the IPU and create more jobs for our youth. We are telling our members to be good ambassadors for Vision 2050," he said.

Youth leader Asha Seif said young people are excited because they will have chances to volunteer.

“Vision 2050 talks about youth and innovation. This is one way to involve us in building the nation. Some of us will interpret, some will do media, some will support logistics. It is experience,” said Ms Seif.

Boda boda rider Nicholaus Mushi said traffic plans had been communicated and the youth were prepared to cooperate.

"We have been told about traffic plans, and we are cooperating. We know visitors will need transport. This is money in our pockets. President Samia is bringing the world to us, and that is Vision 2050 in action," he said.