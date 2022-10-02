How India-Tanzania ties maintained

Dar es Salaam. Simplifying access to specialised treatment and affordable health services, which forced many Tanzanians to travel to India, Apollo Hospital is being built in Dar es Salaam, the Indian embassy said.

Speaking about the investment, Binaya Pradhan, High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, noted that “I cannot give the exact deadline but the construction is ongoing and will be completed in two or three years’ time.” The diplomat said this yesterday during the inaugural of a two-day International Conference on India-Tanzania Relations: An Overview, among other things.

He then said that the India-Tanzania trade value was at $4.5 billion in 2021, whereby Tanzania export value was $2.2 billion and $4.3 billion by India.

The event, co-organised by the High Commission of India in Dar es Salaam, the Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) and the National Museum of Tanzania, aims to look at where we came from, where we are, and where we are going to strengthen bilateral relations.