How security chiefs stalled Lissu treason trial as defence awaits key witnesses









Dar es Salaam. The treason trial facing Chadema national chairman Tundu Lissu has hit a temporary hurdle after key defence witnesses, including Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Jacob Mkunda, failed to appear in court.

Apart from CDF Mkunda, the high-profile witnesses listed by the defence are Inspector General of Police (IGP) Camillius Wambura and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Ramadhani Kingai.

The trial sits before a three-judge panel led by Justice Dunstan Ndunguru, alongside Justices James Karayemaha and Ferdinand Kiwonde at the High Court of Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry.

Mr Lissu, also an advocate, faces a treason charge under Section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code (Chapter 16, 2022 Edition).

He is accused of inciting the public on April 3, 2025, to disrupt that year’s general election through online remarks aimed at pressuring a top government leader.

Testimony concluded

The adjournment came shortly after Mr Lissu’s fifth witness, Chadema Vice-Chairman (Mainland), Mr John Heche, concluded his substantive testimony.

Mr Heche’s evidence spanned cross-examination by prosecutors and re-examination by Mr Lissu, focusing on past elections, Chadema’s reform demands, and the current charges.

Following Mr Heche’s exit, the court anticipated the appearance of the security chiefs.

However, an inquiry by the bench and registrar revealed that while summonses had been dispatched to Dodoma, service could not be completed because all three officials were reportedly out of the country.

Court guidance and adjournment

Addressing the bench, Mr Lissu requested an opportunity to consult with the witnesses prior to their testimonies to ensure proper preparation.

"I ask to be allowed to meet them so that I can discuss their evidence. I am not ready to put a witness on the stand without proper preparation," Mr Lissu told the court.

He added that he had received communication indicating DCI Kingai is expected back in the country and will likely attend the next session.

Senior State Attorney Nassoro Katuga did not object to the adjournment request on behalf of the prosecution, though he urged the defence to take active responsibility for securing its witnesses.

Justice Ndunguru granted the adjournment, reminding both sides to fulfil their respective procedural obligations.

The trial was adjourned to Friday, September 18, 2026, at 2:00 pm, to allow for DCI Kingai’s anticipated appearance and testimony.

Regarding CDF Mkunda and IGP Wambura, Mr Lissu said he would wait to meet DCI Kingai before deciding on the steps he would take regarding the witnesses whose return to the country remains uncertain.

Mr Lissu said he understood that the case schedule was tight and that he wanted the matter to reach the final submissions stage.

“So whatever happens, if they obey the court summons and come, my belief is they will not take long. If they do not come, I think it will be a good time for me to decide to wait for them or close and go to final submissions,” he said.

Republic has no objection

The Republic, through Senior State Attorney Nassoro Katuga, said it had no objection to Mr Lissu’s request for an adjournment, but asked the court to urge him to ensure that he brings his witnesses.

“We have heard the accused’s argument and requests to seek an adjournment, but with regret we have no objection. We therefore ask the court to urge the accused to be able to bring his witnesses so that the case can proceed,” said Mr Katuga.

He said that if the witnesses did not appear, it was Mr Lissu’s responsibility to provide information rather than leave the duty to the court.

“But apart from the request to adjourn this case, the argument that if they fail to appear he will leave it to the court, it is his responsibility to bring his witnesses. He is the one supposed to explain to the court concerning his witnesses and not leave it to the court,” said State Attorney Katuga.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Ndunguru urged each side to fulfil its responsibility, recalling the legal maxim that the court is impartial.