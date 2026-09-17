Sh50 billion facility to boost financing for farmers’ agribusinesses

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors are set to receive a major financing boost following the launch of a Sh50 billion facility aimed at expanding access to affordable capital for smallholder farmers and small businesses.

The facility, backed by a Sh50 billion loan from the East African Development Bank (EADB) to the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB), is expected to reach about 1,000 small-scale businesses and farmers across the country.

It will finance investments across the agriculture, livestock and fisheries value chains, covering production, processing, value addition, storage, transportation and access to markets. The initiative comes as policymakers seek to increase productivity, strengthen value chains and enable farmers and small businesses to move beyond the sale of raw commodities into more profitable processing and value-added activities.

TADB managing director Frank Nyabundege said affordable financing was critical to improving productivity and strengthening the competitiveness of businesses operating in the three sectors.

“This facility is part of TADB’s efforts to expand access to affordable capital for farmers and small businesses, enabling them to increase production and productivity, add value to their products and strengthen their participation in value chains,” he said.

Under the facility, eligible beneficiaries will access loans on flexible terms to support investments in modern inputs and equipment, production, processing, value addition, storage, transportation and market access. Mr Nyabundege said TADB would ensure the funds reached their intended beneficiaries and were channelled towards productive activities in line with their business cycles and production needs.

“We want these funds to serve as a catalyst for production and value addition. When a farmer or business owner obtains financing on terms that enable them to invest, increase production, process their products and access markets, they add value to their operations and contribute to the growth of both their businesses and the national economy,” he said.

According to TADB, the facility is expected to increase production and productivity, enhance the value of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products, strengthen value chains and improve competitiveness.

It is also expected to create employment opportunities and open new avenues for economic growth, particularly in rural communities. Mr Nyabundege said the initiative was aligned with government priorities to build productive, value-adding and competitive agriculture, livestock and fisheries.

sectors capable of competing in domestic and international markets.

He said the facility was consistent with the Tanzania Development Vision 2050, the Fourth Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP IV), covering 2026/27–2030/31, and the Tanzania Agricultural Master Plan 2050.

EADB, Director General Bernard Mono said the partnership reflected the regional development financier’s commitment to directing capital towards sectors with the potential to drive economic growth and improve livelihoods.

He said agriculture remained central to Tanzania’s economic development because of its contribution to employment, income generation and food security.

Citing a PwC report published in April 2026, Mr Mono said agriculture was Tanzania’s largest contributor to gross domestic product, accounting for 19.5 percent in the third quarter of 2025, while employing approximately 60 percent of the country’s population.

“Agriculture, as we all know, is not just another sector of the economy, it is the backbone of development,” he said.

Mr Mono said agriculture and agro-processing, food security and rural development were among the key areas of focus under EADB’s 2024–2028 strategic plan.

He said the new agreement would help expand access to finance for farmers and agribusinesses, enabling them to increase productivity, create employment opportunities and contribute to food security.

Beyond financing, he said, the partnership would promote smart agricultural practices, including climate-smart agriculture, while encouraging the sustainable use of natural resources.