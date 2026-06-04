How Sh2.4 trillion transformed Tanzania’s poor over two decades

Dar es Salaam. The disbursement of Sh2.445 trillion ($980 million) to Tanzania’s most vulnerable households over the past two decades has evolved from a poverty alleviation initiative into a cornerstone of national economic resilience.

The figure was unveiled on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, by the Tanzania Social Action Fund (Tasaf) Executive Director, Mr Shedrack Mziray, during a press conference ahead of the International Conference on Empowerment and Well-Being, scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2026, at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC).

Speaking at the event, Mr Mziray outlined how the investment has transformed the lives of millions of Tanzanians.

He said the impact of the funding is evident in significant socio-economic gains, noting that household consumption has increased by nearly 20 percent, while incomes have risen by 37 percent, enabling families to move beyond subsistence and invest in their futures.

“Tasaf has not only alleviated immediate hardships but has also contributed to building resilience, strengthening human capital and promoting economic inclusion,” said Mr Mziray.

He added that monthly business profits among beneficiaries have increased by 42 percent, helping to stimulate economic activity within local communities.

Mr Mziray said that since its establishment in 2000, Tasaf has evolved from a community-driven infrastructure programme into the Productive Social Safety Net (PSSN), a comprehensive social protection initiative.

He noted that the flagship programme now reaches more than 1.3 million households, benefiting approximately 5.2 million people across Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

He further explained that the programme’s success is anchored in its multifaceted approach, noting that beyond cash transfers, it has supported more than 74,000 savings groups comprising around one million members, thereby advancing financial inclusion.

According to him, more than 60 percent of transfers are now accessed through electronic payment systems, supporting the country’s digital financial services agenda.

Mr Mziray said the investment has also helped break cycles of intergenerational poverty, highlighting improvements in educational attainment among girls from poor households and expanded access to healthcare services.

“Women’s participation in household decision-making has increased, empowering them to become key agents of change within their families and communities,” he said.

On future prospects and the implementation of Vision 2050, Mr Mziray said Tasaf’s mission is increasingly aligned with Tanzania’s long-term development aspirations and the Sustainable Development Goals.

He described the upcoming conference as a pivotal platform for showcasing Tanzania’s achievements and leadership in social protection innovation.

“This conference is more than just an event; it is a testament to our shared vision of a Tanzania where every individual, regardless of circumstance, has the opportunity to thrive,” said Mr Mziray.