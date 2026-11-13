Davido’s Tanzania trip ends with a “see you soon” message to Diamond Platnumz

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has departed Tanzania following a visit that brought him together with Bongo Flava heavyweight Diamond Platnumz, with a farewell video shared by the Tanzanian star offering a glimpse into their final moments together.

Davido arrived in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, accompanied by his wife, Chioma Adeleke. The couple were welcomed at Julius Nyerere International Airport by Diamond Platnumz and his wife, Zuchu.

Following his departure, Diamond took to social media to share a video capturing their airport farewell. The footage showed the two musicians exchanging a warm embrace before going their separate ways, while Chioma and Zuchu were also seen sharing a friendly moment.

Davido joined the conversation in the comments section, writing, “See you soon my brother,” suggesting that the reunion could be followed by another meeting.

The visit has also generated excitement among fans of both artistes, particularly given their musical history. The pair previously collaborated on the remix of Diamond’s hit song Number One in 2014, a partnership that helped strengthen their connection across the African music scene.

Their latest meeting has further fuelled speculation about a possible new musical collaboration. Reports also indicated that the visit involved a six-hour shoot, although neither artiste has officially confirmed whether the footage is connected to a forthcoming music project.

While details of what brought the two stars together beyond their reunion remain limited, Davido’s public message to Diamond has left fans looking forward to their next encounter.